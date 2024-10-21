PFLP Calls to Rise in Solidarity with Jabalia and Northern Gaza by Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has called on the peoples of our Arab nation, its active forces, the free people of the world, and solidarity movements to raise the level of protest and escalate the struggle against governments that are complicit in the genocide of our people, especially regarding the brutal massacres in northern Gaza and Jabalia.

The Front explained that the occupation is now daily demolishing entire neighborhoods, along with their inhabitants, in northern Gaza, while continuing to destroy hospitals and starve our people to death, taking advantage of the delays and the cover provided by the American administration and the biased, decayed international system.



The Front emphasized that the zionist occupation is waging a campaign of mass killing and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza and Jabalia refugee camp and continues its genocide against our people in Gaza and everywhere they are present, with full support and partnership from the U.S. administration and aggressive colonial governments.



The Front stressed that the U.S. administration is the actual leader of this aggression and that it is waging war against our people by taking advantage of international complicity and Arab silence.



The Front also affirmed that this genocide would not have continued without the supportive positions of some Arab regimes, which have revealed their hostility towards our people and the peoples of our nation, and their willingness to mobilize their media, money, and policies in service of the occupation and aggression.



The Front concluded that supporting the resistance and escalating the struggle with all its tools is the only option for the peoples of our nation and the region in the face of the genocide and comprehensive aggression against the peoples of the region, and that there is no alternative to fighting the battle to defend existence and destiny.



Central Media Department

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

October 19, 2024