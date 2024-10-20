WorkWeek On UCSF Health Workers For Palestine, SFSU Palestine Action , UAL Mechanics & Flight Attendants, Lessons Of Bhopal, Extraction Industries & Capitalism With Kakoli Matri

WorkWeek On UCSF Health Workers For Palestine, SFSU Palestine Action , UAL Mechanics & Flight Attendants, Lessons Of Bhopal, Extraction Industries & Capitalism With Kakoli MatriWW 10-17-24 UCSF Health Workers For Palestine, SFSU Palestine Action UAL Mechanics & Flight AttendantsWorkWeek covers labor and student actions around the country on the one year anniversary of the US supported genocide in Gaza. At the University of California in San Francisco, healthcare workers and students spoke out about who is responsible for this genocide and the cost of the lives of healthcare workers and their families.We also interview students who walked out at San Francisco State University and charge the University management with complicity of the genocide.Last, we cover the struggle of UAL Teamsters Local 856 mechanics and CWA Airline Flight Attendants at UAL. They talk about mechanics having to live in their cars due to the high cost of housing and the flight attendants who have been negotiating for four years for a contract because of the reactionary Railroad Labor Act.WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrongWW 10-17-24 Lessons Of Bhopal, Extraction Industries & Capitalism With Kakoli MattiWorkWeek looks at the lessons of the massive industrial disaster Bhopal India caused by the US company Union Carbide 40 years ago. Over 10,000 residents and workers were killed due to criminal negligence and the drive for profits by the company which is now owned by Dow Chemical. We interview scientist and lawyer Kakoli Matri who organized an event with the women from Bhopal and 30 environmental and human rights organizations in Northern California. She discusses the systemic causes of not only Bhopal but other environmental and climate catastrophes including the deadly hurricanes hitting the Florida and the south.Production of WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong