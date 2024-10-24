top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia

Where the Olive Tree Weeps - Documentary Film Showing

Bright orange flier for the Where the Olive Tree Weeps with art by Amna Alaydi of ancient Olive tree and Palestinians wearing keffiyehs.
original image (526x522)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time:
5:45 PM - 8:45 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Rana Issa and Dr. Rolla Aladyi
Location Details:
East Village Cafe, 498 Washington St Monterey, CA 93940
Join us for an exclusive screening of Where Olive Trees Weep, a documentary that explores Palestinian loss, trauma and the fight for justice over decades of life under Israeli occupation.
The film screening will be followed by a conversation with our guest, Ashira Darwish, a Palestinian journalist and therapist who is featured prominently in the film. Darwish worked for 15 years as a TV & Radio journalist and researcher in Palestine for the BBC, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch. She is the founder of Catharsis Holistic Healing, a trauma therapy project pioneering a type of Sufi active meditation that draws its roots from ancestral and Indigenous knowledge.

EVENT DETAILS:
This event is a fundraiser to support Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s family in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict and hardship.
A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested.
* Doors open at 5:45 pm / Film starts promptly at 6:15 pm PST.

How to Help:
* Donations can be made during the event or online at https://gofund.me/47658ec5

* 100% of the funds will go directly to Dr. Alaydi’s family in Gaza
We urge all interested to RSVP as space is limited.

To RSVP please send an email to Rana Issa: rana.issa [at] hotmail.com or Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s: ralaydi [at] icloud.com

Contact Information: For questions, email rana.issa [at] hotmail.com and/or ralaydi [at] icloud.com
Let’s come together as a community to show our solidarity and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in Gaza. Every contribution counts!

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2003960466...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 20, 2024 3:49PM
Add Your Comments
