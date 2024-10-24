From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Where the Olive Tree Weeps - Documentary Film Showing
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time:
5:45 PM - 8:45 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Rana Issa and Dr. Rolla Aladyi
Location Details:
East Village Cafe, 498 Washington St Monterey, CA 93940
Join us for an exclusive screening of Where Olive Trees Weep, a documentary that explores Palestinian loss, trauma and the fight for justice over decades of life under Israeli occupation.
The film screening will be followed by a conversation with our guest, Ashira Darwish, a Palestinian journalist and therapist who is featured prominently in the film. Darwish worked for 15 years as a TV & Radio journalist and researcher in Palestine for the BBC, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch. She is the founder of Catharsis Holistic Healing, a trauma therapy project pioneering a type of Sufi active meditation that draws its roots from ancestral and Indigenous knowledge.
EVENT DETAILS:
This event is a fundraiser to support Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s family in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict and hardship.
A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested.
* Doors open at 5:45 pm / Film starts promptly at 6:15 pm PST.
How to Help:
* Donations can be made during the event or online at https://gofund.me/47658ec5
* 100% of the funds will go directly to Dr. Alaydi’s family in Gaza
We urge all interested to RSVP as space is limited.
To RSVP please send an email to Rana Issa: rana.issa [at] hotmail.com or Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s: ralaydi [at] icloud.com
Contact Information: For questions, email rana.issa [at] hotmail.com and/or ralaydi [at] icloud.com
Let’s come together as a community to show our solidarity and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in Gaza. Every contribution counts!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2003960466...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 20, 2024 3:49PM
