Join us for an exclusive screening of Where Olive Trees Weep, a documentary that explores Palestinian loss, trauma and the fight for justice over decades of life under Israeli occupation.The film screening will be followed by a conversation with our guest, Ashira Darwish, a Palestinian journalist and therapist who is featured prominently in the film. Darwish worked for 15 years as a TV & Radio journalist and researcher in Palestine for the BBC, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch. She is the founder of Catharsis Holistic Healing, a trauma therapy project pioneering a type of Sufi active meditation that draws its roots from ancestral and Indigenous knowledge.EVENT DETAILS:This event is a fundraiser to support Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s family in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict and hardship.A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested.* Doors open at 5:45 pm / Film starts promptly at 6:15 pm PST.How to Help:* Donations can be made during the event or online at https://gofund.me/47658ec5 * 100% of the funds will go directly to Dr. Alaydi’s family in GazaWe urge all interested to RSVP as space is limited.To RSVP please send an email to Rana Issa: rana.issa [at] hotmail.com or Dr. Rolla Alaydi’s: ralaydi [at] icloud.com Contact Information: For questions, email rana.issa [at] hotmail.com and/or ralaydi [at] icloud.com Let’s come together as a community to show our solidarity and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in Gaza. Every contribution counts!