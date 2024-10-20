Kayaker's Plea for Help with Hurricane Helene Climate Disaster by DJ Suss D / Curtis Blankinship

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/10/20/24apalachia7m.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Justin Harris is a photographer, content creator, and first time filmmaker living deep in the mountains of West Virginia. He is an avid whitewater kayaker and skier and began his career in action sports photography. His exploration into video came during his tenure as the Media Director of a small West Virginia ski resort. Over the last two years Justin has carved a niche in the Mid Atlantic whitewater scene through a river report video series documenting the elusive Class IV-V steep creeks of his home state. His first short film, The Red Creek Sessions, showcases a glimpse into one of the most dangerous and logistically challenging steep creeks in West Virginia, as well as highlighting the beauty and unique aspects of the Cheat River Watershed. He is currently in production on his second film about White Grass Ski Resort and the relationship between Nordic skiing and whitewater kayaking.



He spoke at the Eugene Environmental Film Festival about the impact of hurricane Helene on the people and environment of Appalachia



1. The French Broad River academy is at fbra-avi.org to aid in hurricane relief go to the Helene rebuild collaborative at hurricanehelenewnc.com



You can access the film festival Virtually from October 21st thru November 3rd at eugenenvironmentalfilmfestival.org