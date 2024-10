Sunday, October 27, 2024, 5-8 PMRise Up Singing Halloween Costume Veg. Potluckat Whiskey Hill Farms371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076Free event / Donations AppreciatedGoblins, witches, fairies, butterflies, pirates, monsters & spooky characters are welcome to Whiskey Hill Farms haunted house!Please bring “Rise Up Singing” & “Rise Again" songbooks & instruments (optional)& healthy food & drinks to share for dinner.VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR SET UP & CLEAN UP.For More Info. Contact:Dave Blume: (831) 722-1012 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com Map: https://www.google.com/maps/dir//371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076 Invite Friends!