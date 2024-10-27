From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rise Up Singing Halloween Costume Veg. Potluck
Date:
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Sunday, October 27, 2024, 5-8 PM
Rise Up Singing Halloween Costume Veg. Potluck
at Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Free event / Donations Appreciated
Goblins, witches, fairies, butterflies, pirates, monsters & spooky characters are welcome to Whiskey Hill Farms haunted house!
Please bring “Rise Up Singing” & “Rise Again" songbooks & instruments (optional)
& healthy food & drinks to share for dinner.
VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR SET UP & CLEAN UP.
For More Info. Contact:
Dave Blume: (831) 722-1012 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com
Map: https://www.google.com/maps/dir//371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076
Invite Friends!
For more information: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/whiskey-h...
