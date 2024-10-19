We won't forget! Let's turn sadness and anger into resistance! by comrades

Call for decentralised commemorative actions 20 years after the death of Sébastien Briat

After a far too short life, our comrade in struggle Sébastien Briat died on 7 November 2004 on a railway track near Avricourt in Lorraine. Together with other comrades, ‘Bichon’ was attempting to block a shipment of nuclear waste from La Hague to Gorleben as part of a civil disobedience action. He was hit by a speeding train. Sébastien was just 22 years old. He was involved in sport and culture, played music and fought with his friends for a better world.



The nuclear convoy, which was not accompanied by a helicopter at this point (as is usually the case), seemed to be trying to make up for lost time after a blockade by anti-nuclear activists near Nancy. However, the investigation on the circumstances of the accident concluded that there were no grounds for criminal proceedings against the transport company, the authorities or the politicians of the nuclear states involved, Germany and France. Despite the lack of legal consequences of this terrible accident, we do know : Bichon's death is the consequence of an industry guided by a deadly striving for profit, for which human lives have never counted.





Twenty years have passed and the loss of Bichon is still as painful as ever. Over these 20 years, the arrogance of the nuclear powers has only grown, and the risk of nuclear disasters has increased and become a reality. No solution has been found for nuclear waste, only growth and the same colonial spirit are driving certain countries to develop nuclear energy and present it as environmentally friendly.



The last shipment of highly radioactive waste, the Castor, will be leaving La Hague for Germany in the next few days. It is possible that it will take the same route as the one on which Sébastien died 20 years ago ...



We are calling for decentralised actions to be organised in memory of Sébastien on 7 November 2024! Along the transport line, at stations, level crossings and nuclear industry sites. Let's show that Sébastien has not been forgotten and that the resistance against lethal transport continues to live on!



In this context, rallies are already planned in:



Hitzacker (Lower Saxony/Germany) on 7 November at 5 p.m.

Lüneburg (Lower Saxony/Germany) on 7 November at 5:30 p.m.

Bar-le-Duc (Meuse/Fr) in front of the station on 7 November at 7 p.m.

Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg/all) in front of the train station on 9 November at 11:30 a.m.



We would be delighted if you could send documentation of your actions to bureburebure.info so that we can publish them together later.