SJSU Honors Athletes Behind 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute by 56 Years After Historic Event

The Black Power freedom salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics remains emblazoned in the collective memory of people worldwide. The two athletes behind that moment were San Jose State University (SJSU) students John Carlos and Tommie Smith. Smith spoke in the shadow of his own statue at a ceremony at the University yesterday. Photos by Len and Nancy.



Fifty-six years ago on 10/16/1968, San Jose State University students Tommie Smith and John Carlos made headlines at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics by raising their fists in a Black Power salute to protest racial inequality. It has taken until now for SJSU and local officials to honor their legacy, officially declaring October 16 as Tommie Smith and John Carlos Day. During the ceremony at SJSU Smith spoke, while Professor Scott Myers-Lipton highlighted that this recognition was the culmination of 20 years of dedicated efforts.