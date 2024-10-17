top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South Bay Racial Justice

SJSU Honors Athletes Behind 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute

by 56 Years After Historic Event
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 8:37PM
The Black Power freedom salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics remains emblazoned in the collective memory of people worldwide. The two athletes behind that moment were San Jose State University (SJSU) students John Carlos and Tommie Smith. Smith spoke in the shadow of his own statue at a ceremony at the University yesterday. Photos by Len and Nancy.
The Black Power freedom salute at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics remains emblazoned in the collective memory of people worldwide. The two ...
original image (1360x2047)
Fifty-six years ago on 10/16/1968, San Jose State University students Tommie Smith and John Carlos made headlines at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics by raising their fists in a Black Power salute to protest racial inequality. It has taken until now for SJSU and local officials to honor their legacy, officially declaring October 16 as Tommie Smith and John Carlos Day. During the ceremony at SJSU Smith spoke, while Professor Scott Myers-Lipton highlighted that this recognition was the culmination of 20 years of dedicated efforts.
§Tommie Smith speaks in the shadow of statue in his and John Carlos' Honor
by 56 Years After Historic Event
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 8:37PM
sm_tommiestatues.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
The statue commemorating Tommie Smith and John Carlos's brave protest at the 1968 Olympics was installed on campus in 2005. The statue's creator is Portuguese American Rigo who still lives in Northern California.
§Professor Scott Myers-Lipton
by 56 Years After Historic Event
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 8:37PM
sm_tommieprof1.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Said that this recognition was the culmination of 20 years effort
§Corporate Press Covered
by 56 Years After Historic Event
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 8:37PM
sm_tommieprofcloseup.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code