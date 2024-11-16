From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
MECA's 21st Annual Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Middle East Children's Alliance
Email:
Phone:
5105480542
Location Details:
935 Carleton Street Berkeley, CA 94710
Ticketed Event: Advance tickets at $5.00 adults, children under 18 free. (Ticket price helps support new venue costs, but this is first and foremost a Palestine solidarity event and no one will be turned away for lack of funds)
Lunch: $20 for a delicious Arabic food from Zaytoon Restaurant
Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.
Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.
Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee! Lunch tickets available for 3 seating times (11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm)
Enjoy a taste of Palestine with Zaytoon’s mouthwatering selection of freshly made falafel, creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanouj, and fluffy pita bread. Paired with a refreshing, vibrant salad, each dish is crafted with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Celebrate the rich food heritage of Palestine with every bite!
For more info email meca [at] mecaforpeace.org, or call (510)548-0542
Wheelchair accessible
Lunch: $20 for a delicious Arabic food from Zaytoon Restaurant
Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.
Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.
Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee! Lunch tickets available for 3 seating times (11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm)
Enjoy a taste of Palestine with Zaytoon’s mouthwatering selection of freshly made falafel, creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanouj, and fluffy pita bread. Paired with a refreshing, vibrant salad, each dish is crafted with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Celebrate the rich food heritage of Palestine with every bite!
For more info email meca [at] mecaforpeace.org, or call (510)548-0542
Wheelchair accessible
For more information: https://MECABazaar2024.eventbrite.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 17, 2024 4:49PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network