Ticketed Event: Advance tickets at $5.00 adults, children under 18 free. (Ticket price helps support new venue costs, but this is first and foremost a Palestine solidarity event and no one will be turned away for lack of funds)Lunch: $20 for a delicious Arabic food from Zaytoon RestaurantSupport Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique holiday gifts that support Palestinian children and families.Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves & shawls, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts, and much more.Plus delicious Arabic food and coffee! Lunch tickets available for 3 seating times (11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm)Enjoy a taste of Palestine with Zaytoon’s mouthwatering selection of freshly made falafel, creamy hummus, smoky baba ghanouj, and fluffy pita bread. Paired with a refreshing, vibrant salad, each dish is crafted with traditional flavors and fresh ingredients, offering an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Celebrate the rich food heritage of Palestine with every bite!For more info email meca [at] mecaforpeace.org , or call (510)548-0542Wheelchair accessible