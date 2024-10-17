Ahead of IMF, World Bank and G20 Meetings, IMF Head Delivers Views on Global Economy

"...our forecasts point to an unforgiving combination of low growth and high debt—a difficult future," stated IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaking ahead of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Georgieva noted that public debt is higher than before the pandemic and in spite of declining inflation, prices remain high."While we experience lower inflation, prices for groceries will remain high for all of us," said Eric LeCompte the Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network who attends the meetings. "Not enough jobs, high debt payments and food prices are impacting the poor the most."The role of the IMF in debt relief and restructurings will be on the agenda at the meetings. In June, Pope Francis called for urgent action on debt forgiveness and new international vehicles to address debt crises, in the lead up to the Jubilee 2025 year."Debating solutions for debt crises, that affect most developing countries, dominates the agenda of the upcoming meetings," shared LeCompte.Georgieva noted that expanding conflicts could destabilize markets and economies and countries are making hard choices to address climate change or poverty."In addition to the loss of life because of war, there is a global human cost as war derails cooperation for global agreements on poverty, jobs and climate issues," explained LeCompte. "Georgieva stressed the stark choices that too many countries face to pay debt, address climate challenges or build schools."Delivering her first curtain-raiser speech since members appointed Georgieva to a second term at the helm of the institution, she raised the need to regulate artificial intelligence as it could have a role in managing aspects of the global economy."Given artificial intelligence is being raised as a way to strengthen the economy, it is crucial that all of us participate in the decisions of if, how and where AI is used and who controls AI," said LeCompte.Pope Francis addressed the recent G7 Summit on the ethical implication of artificial intelligence.The managing director's speech alluded to recent IMF decisions lowering high surcharges that countries pay on loans and increasing capacity to lend at zero percent interest rate to the poorest countries."Surcharges punish countries experiencing a crisis," noted LeCompte. "The decision to lower the surcharges is a necessary step, but more action on surcharges is needed."Read Kristalina Georgieva's curtain-raiser speech here.Read Pope Francis' June address on the focus of Jubilee 2025 here.Read Jubilee USA Network and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung New York Office's "Debt Sustainability Assessments and their Role in the Global Financial Architecture" paper series here.