There is an organized political economic attack on public education and Community College in San Francisco. Privatizers, union busters and capitalist politicians want to destroy the college. AFT 2121 lecturer Rick Baum talks about the current attacks and the fight to increase classes, build the Performing Education Arts Center and get parking for the students, staff and faculty that has been destroyed by the privatization of Balboa Reservoir to the for profit Avalon corporation.

The Fight To Protect Public Educaiton & CCSF With AFT 2121 Lecturer Rick BaumPublic Education is under attack and one of the targets is the community college system and CCSF in San Francisco. WorkWeek interviews AFT 2121 lecturer Rick Baum who is also a member of the Higher Education Action Team HEAT.He talks about the long attack by privatizers to sell off and destroy the classes, faculty and staff bycutting classes and selling buildings and properties.High paid chancellors including the latest one making $330,000 and administrators along with the accrediting agency ACCJC and FCMAT according to Baum have engaged in an operation to decapitate and destroy the public community college.He also reports on the plan for a rally to demand more classes, buidling the of Performing Education Arts Center and more parking for more working class students who have to drive to the college.He talked about an upcoming rally for those demand on October 24th, 2024 at 5PM at theCCSF Board Of Trustees on Frida Khalo drive.