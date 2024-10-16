From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Fight To Protect Public Educaiton & CCSF With AFT 2121 Lecturer Rick Baum
There is an organized political economic attack on public education and Community College in San Francisco. Privatizers, union busters and capitalist politicians want to destroy the college. AFT 2121 lecturer Rick Baum talks about the current attacks and the fight to increase classes, build the Performing Education Arts Center and get parking for the students, staff and faculty that has been destroyed by the privatization of Balboa Reservoir to the for profit Avalon corporation.
The Fight To Protect Public Educaiton & CCSF With AFT 2121 Lecturer Rick Baum
Public Education is under attack and one of the targets is the community college system and CCSF in San Francisco. WorkWeek interviews AFT 2121 lecturer Rick Baum who is also a member of the Higher Education Action Team HEAT.
He talks about the long attack by privatizers to sell off and destroy the classes, faculty and staff by
cutting classes and selling buildings and properties.
High paid chancellors including the latest one making $330,000 and administrators along with the accrediting agency ACCJC and FCMAT according to Baum have engaged in an operation to decapitate and destroy the public community college.
He also reports on the plan for a rally to demand more classes, buidling the of Performing Education Arts Center and more parking for more working class students who have to drive to the college.
He talked about an upcoming rally for those demand on October 24th, 2024 at 5PM at the
CCSF Board Of Trustees on Frida Khalo drive.
Additional Media:
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
Teachers Union Against Itself
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/
SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY
Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s
CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
HEAT-Higher Education Action Team
https://www.ccsfheat.org
sfcitycollegeheat [at] gmail.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Public Education is under attack and one of the targets is the community college system and CCSF in San Francisco. WorkWeek interviews AFT 2121 lecturer Rick Baum who is also a member of the Higher Education Action Team HEAT.
He talks about the long attack by privatizers to sell off and destroy the classes, faculty and staff by
cutting classes and selling buildings and properties.
High paid chancellors including the latest one making $330,000 and administrators along with the accrediting agency ACCJC and FCMAT according to Baum have engaged in an operation to decapitate and destroy the public community college.
He also reports on the plan for a rally to demand more classes, buidling the of Performing Education Arts Center and more parking for more working class students who have to drive to the college.
He talked about an upcoming rally for those demand on October 24th, 2024 at 5PM at the
CCSF Board Of Trustees on Frida Khalo drive.
Additional Media:
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/aHtOKqAbZls
Teachers Union Against Itself
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/
SF CCSF Students Protest Class Cuts & March To Board Trustee Temprano's House To Oppose Layoffs
https://youtu.be/DwHh9tCrFVg
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUlfNdGgUVY
Community Colleges Under Attack, Working People & The Right To Higher Education, Racism & Capitalism
https://youtu.be/0hjRt8kcV-s
CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Privatization Of Balboa Reservoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
AFT 2121 CCSF Faculty Speak Out On Rocha Budget Cuts & Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjhCG0wunc
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
HEAT-Higher Education Action Team
https://www.ccsfheat.org
sfcitycollegeheat [at] gmail.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/cYPbj4tGLfE
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network