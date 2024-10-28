From the Open-Publishing Newswire

"Belonging Without Othering: How We Save Ourselves & the World" - Book Talk w/ OBI Profs.

Date:

Monday, October 28, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley

Location Details:

Toll Room at the Alumni House

1 Alumni House

UC Berkeley campus



FREE + Open to the public

Berkeley, CA





john a. powell, Director, OBI, UC Berkeley



Stephen Menendian, Director, OBI Research, UC Berkeley



Date & time: October 28, 2024 at 5 PM



Location: Toll Room at the Alumni House, UC Berkeley campus



Register & info:



Host: Othering & Belonging Institute of UC Berkeley





We all yearn for connection and community, but we live in a time when calls for division and hierarchy along the lines of religion, race, ethnicity, sexuality and more are growing.



"Belonging without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World" gives fresh new language to this universal problem of othering, and offers a groundbreaking framework for its antidote—belonging.



What kind of world do we envision for our future?



Can we build belonging without creating an “other”?



What will be required of each of us?



Join us at UC Berkeley for a panel discussing these questions and more with Othering and Belonging Institute (OBI) Director john a. powell and OBI Research Director Stephen Menendian who will talk about their book, "Belonging Without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World" — a groundbreaking text that explores “Othering,” the problem of our times, and “Belonging,” the solution.



We will open with a panel discussion followed by an open Q&A session with the authors.



This event will take place on Monday, October 28 at 5 p.m. in the Toll Room at the Alumni House. It is free and open to the public. Food will be served and the book will be available for purchase. Also join us for a cocktail hour on the Alumni House patio following the discussion!



---------------



About the book: "Belonging without Othering: How We Save Ourselves and the World"



The root of all inequality is the process of othering – and its solution is the practice of belonging



We all yearn for connection and community, but we live in a time when calls for further division along the well-wrought lines of religion, race, ethnicity, caste, and sexuality are pervasive. This ubiquitous yet elusive problem feeds on fears – created, inherited – of the "other." While the much-touted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are undeniably failing, and activists narrowly focus on specific and sometimes conflicting communities, Belonging without Othering prescribes a new approach that encourages us to turn toward one another in unprecedented and radical ways.



The pressures that separate us have a common root: our tendency to cast people and groups in irreconcilable terms – or the process of "othering." This book gives vital language to this universal problem, unveiling its machinery at work across time and around the world. To subvert it, john a. powell and Stephen Menendian make a powerful and sweeping case for adopting a paradigm of belonging that does not require the creation of an "other." This new paradigm hinges on transitioning from narrow to expansive identities – even if that means challenging seemingly benevolent forms of community-building based on othering.



