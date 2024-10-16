top
Palestine U.S.

MIT and Boston University Activists Kick War Merchants out of Event

by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 3:27PM
death merchants flee the building in disgrace
MIT Engineering Career Fair
MiT’s Coalition Against Apartheid and Boston University’s Students for Justice in Palestine evicted military industry recruiters from two engineering career fairs last week. They were assisted by dozens of autonomous students.

Their strategy was clever, effective, and can easily be replicated nationwide by other Free Palestine activists.

First, the activists posed as students interested in future employment as arms dealers; they wasted the death recruiters time in 1-on-1 conversations. After 15-20 minutes of this, the activists shifted to asking aggressive questions, like “how much money do you get paid to kill children?” And, “how can you sleep at night, after making bombs all day for genocide?”

Lockheed-Martin and General Dynamics were harassed at the events. Chevron was also targeted.

The activists also dropped banners high from the ceiling (see photo above) that proclaimed, “Lockheed-Martin Kills Kids in Gaza” and “General Dynamics Kills Kids in Gaza.” Leaflets listing the crimes of each organization, and fake resumes (see below) were also distributed.

Chants included, “MIT you can’t hide / No science for apartheid,” and “General Dynamics you can’t hide /You’re committing genocide.”

All the arms industry representatives at both events were so stunned and shamed, they halted their recruitment efforts, they abandoned their desks, and fled the buildings.


§Fake Resume handed out by BU and MIT activists
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 3:27PM
sm_screen_shot_2024-10-16_at_2.55.48_pm_1.jpg
original image (622x669)
