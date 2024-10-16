NOSHIP: New Orleans Stop Helping Israel's Ports by DJ Suss D / Curtis Blankinship

Youth group tries to stop weapons from being shipped to Israel from the United States

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/10/16/noship11m21s.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Interview from 1st day of 2024 Democratic National Convention Protest with member of a youth group trying to stop weapons from being shipped to Israel from the United States from port of New Orleans.