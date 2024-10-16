From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NOSHIP: New Orleans Stop Helping Israel's Ports
Youth group tries to stop weapons from being shipped to Israel from the United States
Interview from 1st day of 2024 Democratic National Convention Protest with member of a youth group trying to stop weapons from being shipped to Israel from the United States from port of New Orleans.
For more information: http://NOSHIP instagram / djsussd.com / ke...
