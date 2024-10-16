From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Trade Unions & Democracy by Labor Video Project The issue of Trump, the rise of fascism and Project 2025 is a critical issue for labor and the trade unions in the United States. This program looks a the rise of fascism and what labor faces regardless of who wins.

They discuss who a Trump victory would affect the unions, Project 2025 and what fascism is and how the techno fascists like Trump would eliminate all regulation and controls on capital. The AFL-CIO and unions are refusing to prepare for a fascist government are hoping that Harris stops fascism.

This interview was done on 10/23/24

Additional Media:

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Federation President David Van Deusen

https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

Production Of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net If Trump wins the election what will this mean for working people and the trade unions is the focus of this program. WorkWeek interviews John Palmer, International Vice President of the Teamsters, Frank Hammer, UAW 909 past president and Carol Lang, CUNY Professor & AFT PSC Delegate.They discuss who a Trump victory would affect the unions, Project 2025 and what fascism is and how the techno fascists like Trump would eliminate all regulation and controls on capital. The AFL-CIO and unions are refusing to prepare for a fascist government are hoping that Harris stops fascism.This interview was done on 10/23/24Additional Media:Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Federation President David Van DeusenProduction Of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

§ Musk Fired 700 Fremont Tesla Workers Who Wanted To Join The UAW by Labor Video Project Elon Musk illegally fired 700 Fremont Tesla workers who wanted to join the UAW. He was never held accountable by the NLRB and government for this flagrant union busting. Now he and Trump are publicly joking about it. https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

§ Trump and Techno Fascists by Labor Video Project The techno fascist billionaires are spend hundreds of millions on getting Trump elected and also using their control of major media platforms to get him in power with or without an election. https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8

§ Trump At Fascist Turning Point USA Conference by Labor Video Project Trump is and his fascist supporters including Turning Point USA are planning to have mass removal of civil service workers and bring in fascists to implement that transformation of the state into a fascist regime. https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8