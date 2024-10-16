From the Open-Publishing Calendar
If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Trade Unions & Democracy
The issue of Trump, the rise of fascism and Project 2025 is a critical issue for labor and the trade unions in the United States. This program looks a the rise of fascism and what labor faces regardless of who wins.
If Trump wins the election what will this mean for working people and the trade unions is the focus of this program. WorkWeek interviews John Palmer, International Vice President of the Teamsters, Frank Hammer, UAW 909 past president and Carol Lang, CUNY Professor & AFT PSC Delegate.
They discuss who a Trump victory would affect the unions, Project 2025 and what fascism is and how the techno fascists like Trump would eliminate all regulation and controls on capital. The AFL-CIO and unions are refusing to prepare for a fascist government are hoping that Harris stops fascism.
This interview was done on 10/23/24
Additional Media:
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Federation President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
