San Francisco Labor & Workers

If Trump Wins, Fascism, Project 2025, The Trade Unions & Democracy

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
The issue of Trump, the rise of fascism and Project 2025 is a critical issue for labor and the trade unions in the United States. This program looks a the rise of fascism and what labor faces regardless of who wins.
The issue of Trump, the rise of fascism and Project 2025 is a critical issue for labor and the trade unions in the United States. This pr...
original image (3076x1739)
If Trump wins the election what will this mean for working people and the trade unions is the focus of this program. WorkWeek interviews John Palmer, International Vice President of the Teamsters, Frank Hammer, UAW 909 past president and Carol Lang, CUNY Professor & AFT PSC Delegate.
They discuss who a Trump victory would affect the unions, Project 2025 and what fascism is and how the techno fascists like Trump would eliminate all regulation and controls on capital. The AFL-CIO and unions are refusing to prepare for a fascist government are hoping that Harris stops fascism.
This interview was done on 10/23/24
Additional Media:
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Federation President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
§Trump & Mask Laugh About Firing Workers Who Go On Strike
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
On Elon Musk's X, Trump and Musk joked about firing striking workers
original image (1020x1279)
Techno fascist Elon Musk invited Trump on his platform X and then laughed when Trump said he agreed with Musk firing striking workers.
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
§Musk Fired 700 Fremont Tesla Workers Who Wanted To Join The UAW
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
sm_tesla_uaw_rally.jpg
original image (800x533)
Elon Musk illegally fired 700 Fremont Tesla workers who wanted to join the UAW. He was never held accountable by the NLRB and government for this flagrant union busting. Now he and Trump are publicly joking about it.
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
§Trump and Techno Fascists
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
Techno Fascist Billionaires Want Trump
original image (1160x653)
The techno fascist billionaires are spend hundreds of millions on getting Trump elected and also using their control of major media platforms to get him in power with or without an election.
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
§Trump At Fascist Turning Point USA Conference
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
trump_at_turning_point_hands_out.jpeg
Trump is and his fascist supporters including Turning Point USA are planning to have mass removal of civil service workers and bring in fascists to implement that transformation of the state into a fascist regime.
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
§UAW Locals In 1947 Were Fighting For A Labor Party
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 1:19PM
sm_uaw_build_a_labor_party_1947.jpg
original image (1759x2834)
In 1947 some UAW Locals were fighting for a Labor Party to defend working people. Working people have no mass working class political alternative to both the Democrats and Republicans.
https://youtu.be/tIJ5TwVwdJ8
