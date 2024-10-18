From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The War on Lebanon & US-Israeli Plans for a "New Middle East"
Date:
Friday, October 18, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Join us for a special in-depth look at the emerging US-Israeli war on Lebanon and the fight against imperialism in the region with Vijay Prashad, Roqayah Chamseddine, and Rayan El-Amine.
More on our speakers:
Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian and journalist. Prashad is the author of forty books, including Washington Bullets, Red Star Over the Third World, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World and The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South. His latest books The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power (2022) and On Cuba (2024) were written with Noam Chomsky. He is Executive Director of The Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Correspondent for Globetrotter and the Chief Editor of LeftWord Books (New Delhi) and a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China.
Roqayah Chamseddine is an independent Lebanese journalist and researcher based in Beirut, Lebanon. She is also the co-host of the Delete Your Account podcast.
Rayan El-Amine is a lecturer on social movements in the US and on Arab identity, politics and culture. He previously worked at the American University of Beirut at the institute for public policy and international affairs. Rayan was also a Bay Area Arab community organizer and the former director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) in San Francisco.
More on our speakers:
Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian and journalist. Prashad is the author of forty books, including Washington Bullets, Red Star Over the Third World, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World and The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South. His latest books The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power (2022) and On Cuba (2024) were written with Noam Chomsky. He is Executive Director of The Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Correspondent for Globetrotter and the Chief Editor of LeftWord Books (New Delhi) and a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China.
Roqayah Chamseddine is an independent Lebanese journalist and researcher based in Beirut, Lebanon. She is also the co-host of the Delete Your Account podcast.
Rayan El-Amine is a lecturer on social movements in the US and on Arab identity, politics and culture. He previously worked at the American University of Beirut at the institute for public policy and international affairs. Rayan was also a Bay Area Arab community organizer and the former director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) in San Francisco.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 16, 2024 12:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network