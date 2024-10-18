The War on Lebanon & US-Israeli Plans for a "New Middle East"

Date:

Friday, October 18, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join us for a special in-depth look at the emerging US-Israeli war on Lebanon and the fight against imperialism in the region with Vijay Prashad, Roqayah Chamseddine, and Rayan El-Amine.



More on our speakers:



Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian and journalist. Prashad is the author of forty books, including Washington Bullets, Red Star Over the Third World, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World and The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South. His latest books The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power (2022) and On Cuba (2024) were written with Noam Chomsky. He is Executive Director of The Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Correspondent for Globetrotter and the Chief Editor of LeftWord Books (New Delhi) and a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China.



Roqayah Chamseddine is an independent Lebanese journalist and researcher based in Beirut, Lebanon. She is also the co-host of the Delete Your Account podcast.



Rayan El-Amine is a lecturer on social movements in the US and on Arab identity, politics and culture. He previously worked at the American University of Beirut at the institute for public policy and international affairs. Rayan was also a Bay Area Arab community organizer and the former director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) in San Francisco.

