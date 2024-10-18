top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/18/2024
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

The War on Lebanon & US-Israeli Plans for a "New Middle East"

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, October 18, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://bit.ly/FridayPSAs
Join us for a special in-depth look at the emerging US-Israeli war on Lebanon and the fight against imperialism in the region with Vijay Prashad, Roqayah Chamseddine, and Rayan El-Amine.

More on our speakers:

Vijay Prashad is an Indian historian and journalist. Prashad is the author of forty books, including Washington Bullets, Red Star Over the Third World, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World and The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South. His latest books The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power (2022) and On Cuba (2024) were written with Noam Chomsky. He is Executive Director of The Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Chief Correspondent for Globetrotter and the Chief Editor of LeftWord Books (New Delhi) and a senior non-resident fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China.

Roqayah Chamseddine is an independent Lebanese journalist and researcher based in Beirut, Lebanon. She is also the co-host of the Delete Your Account podcast.

Rayan El-Amine is a lecturer on social movements in the US and on Arab identity, politics and culture. He previously worked at the American University of Beirut at the institute for public policy and international affairs. Rayan was also a Bay Area Arab community organizer and the former director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) in San Francisco.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 16, 2024 12:59PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code