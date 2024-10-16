top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/26/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections

Making Democracy Real: Encouraging an Active Citizenry Virtual Teach-in / Conference

Online via Zoom
original image (728x740)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Making Democracy Real: Encouraging an Active Citizenry

Saturday, October 26 · 11am - 4pm PDT

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-democracy-real-encouraging-an-active-citizenry-tickets-1008571924777

A day long inquiry into the current political situation in the US and what it takes to become an active and engaged citizen. Making Democracy Real will explore successful campaigns in the fight for justice and equality as well as examining the techniques and methods used to subvert democracy.

At this crucial juncture, with so very much at stake in the next election, City Lights hopes to contribute with a forum intended to stimulate a critical analysis and an active participation in the political life of our country.

Featuring speakers: Martha S. Jones, David Daley, Paul Pierson, Eric Schickler, Amanda Becker, and Erin Geiger Smith

One zoom link admits you to all sessions.


AGENDA

Session One - 11:00 am Pacific Time/ 2:00 pm Eastern Time

Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All

with Martha S. Jones

------------------------

Session Two - 12:15 pm Pacific Time / 3:15 pm Eastern Time

Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections

with David Daley

-------------------------

Session Three - 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time

Partisan Nation: The Dangerous New Logic of American Politics in a Nationalized Era

with Paul Pierson and Eric Schickler

--------------------------

Session Four - 2:45 pm Pacific / 5:45 pm Eastern

Energizing the Electorate: Your Role in Making Change Happen And What Is At Stake

Amanda Becker and Erin Geiger Smith in conversation

featuring the books

You Must Stand Up: The Fight for Abortion Rights in Post-Dobbs America

By Amanda Becker

and

Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth About Voting in America

By Erin Geiger Smith

----------------------------

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

Martha S. Jones is the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and professor of history at Johns Hopkins University. The prizewinning author and editor of four books, most recently Vanguard, she is past copresident of the Berkshire Conference of Women Historians and has contributed to the New York Times, Atlantic, and many other publications.

Professor Jones is the author of VANGUARD: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All published by Basic Books


David Daley is the author of the national bestseller Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count, which helped spark the drive to reform gerrymandering. He regularly discusses democracy and voting rights on CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and other outlets. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and the Guardian, among other publications. He is the former editor in chief of Salon. He lives in Massachusetts.

David Daley is the author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections Published by Mariner Books/Harper Collins


Paul Pierson is the John Gross Distinguished Professor of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley, and director of the Berkeley Economy and Society Initiative. He is the author or coauthor of six books, including Winner-Take-All Politics, Let Them Eat Tweets and Politics in Time.

Eric Schickler is the Jeffrey & Ashley McDermott Professor of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley. He is the author or coauthor of seven books, including Racial Realignment, Investigating the President, and Filibuster.

Together, Paul Pierson and Eric Schickler are the authors of Partisan Nation: The Dangerous New Logic of American Politics in a Nationalized Era Published by Oxford University Press


Amanda Becker is a 2023 Nieman Fellow and Washington correspondent for The 19th. She has covered the U.S. Congress, the White House, and elections for more than a decade. Becker previously worked at Reuters and CQ Roll Call. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, and Glamour magazine. Her political coverage has also been broadcast on National Public Radio. She lives in Washington, D.C.

Amanda Becker is the author of You Must Stand Up: The Fight for Abortion Rights in Post-Dobbs America Published by Bloomsbury Books


Erin Geiger Smith is a journalist who has written for the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times among other leading publications, and has worked at Reuters covering legal news. She graduated from Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism, the University of Texas School of Law, and the University of Texas at Austin. She lives in New York City with her husband and son.

Erin Geiger Smith is the author of Thank You for Voting: The Maddening, Enlightening, Inspiring Truth About Voting in America and Thank You for Voting Young Readers’ Edition: The Past, Present, and Future of Voting Published by Harper Paperbacks

This event made possible by support from the City Lights Foundation
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-democr...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 16, 2024 12:38PM
§
by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers
Wed, Oct 16, 2024 12:38PM
sm_city_lights_booksellers.jpg
original image (1281x640)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-democr...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code