The Muralists' Beautiful Pain Co-Presented by Cine+Mas SF Latino Film Fest

Date:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Join Cine+Mas SF Latino Film Festival and KQED for a screening of the new documentary The Muralists' Beautiful Pain, which features seven Latino mural artists-activists from the Bay Area who fight gentrification and dangerous assumptions.



As they face and speak out about these challenges, they make their mark - one wall at a time. In striving for their own personal and artistic freedoms as lifelong, dedicated working artists, they boldly communicate the past and the future of their cultural struggles, challenges, and successes. Muralists featured in the film will join Sebastian Mino-Bucheli in conversation following the screening.



$11.50.