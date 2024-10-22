From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Muralists' Beautiful Pain Co-Presented by Cine+Mas SF Latino Film Fest
Date:
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Join Cine+Mas SF Latino Film Festival and KQED for a screening of the new documentary The Muralists' Beautiful Pain, which features seven Latino mural artists-activists from the Bay Area who fight gentrification and dangerous assumptions.
As they face and speak out about these challenges, they make their mark - one wall at a time. In striving for their own personal and artistic freedoms as lifelong, dedicated working artists, they boldly communicate the past and the future of their cultural struggles, challenges, and successes. Muralists featured in the film will join Sebastian Mino-Bucheli in conversation following the screening.
$11.50.
As they face and speak out about these challenges, they make their mark - one wall at a time. In striving for their own personal and artistic freedoms as lifelong, dedicated working artists, they boldly communicate the past and the future of their cultural struggles, challenges, and successes. Muralists featured in the film will join Sebastian Mino-Bucheli in conversation following the screening.
$11.50.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4641
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 16, 2024 3:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network