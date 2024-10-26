top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Berkeley: Rebuilding Hope in a Time of Trauma - Motivating Joint Actions

26 Oct-Hope in a Time of Trauma: Moving to Joint Action
original image (772x1000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Andrea
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA

Hamze and Itzik are engaging speakers with deep knowledge and passion about Palestine and Israel, both the conflicts and the tools it takes to overcome decades of mutual trauma. Their raw and honest conversation will explain the factual realities on the ground and will discuss the actual people who are living in the land. Through their dialogue, they are helping to expand awareness and hope as the world shifts from constant war to collective liberation.

Speakers

Hamze Awawde is a Palestinian peace activist and conflict resolution expert who lived and worked in Ramallah until October 7th. He holds a master's degree in Global Community Development from the Hebrew University and a business degree from Birzeit University. His family was directly affected by the Nakba and was strongly involved in the Palestinian national movement, during which his grandfather was killed. This history showed Hamze the need to break the cycle of bloodshed and seek joint liberation and a shared future. Since October 2023, Hamze has intensified efforts in collaboration with Palestinian and Israeli peace activists, calling for a cessation of violence, equality, creating hope, and fostering spaces for dialogue.

Itzik Goldberger is the managing partner of Aviv Partners, a management consulting firm. He supports nonprofits that work toward peace-building between Israelis and Palestinians. He is a founding member of UnXeptable (which advocates against the judicial overhaul in Israel and for hostage release), a JStreet member of the San Francisco Area Executive Committee, and DAC for district 10 (Marc Desaulnier). He is also a mentor in the Palestinian Mentorship Program. He calls for ceasefire, standing up against extremism, and for a democratic vision that includes Palestinian rights.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-in-a-tim...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 16, 2024 2:42AM
