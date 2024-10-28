From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Ahmad Alive Film Screening
Date:
Monday, October 28, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Seen.TV
Location Details:
Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California (ICCNC)
1433 Madison Street
Oakland, CA
94612
1433 Madison Street
Oakland, CA
94612
The most powerful film about the genocide in Gaza is coming to the Bay Area on October, 28th at 7pm. It’s shot entirely with a mobile phone by a Palestinian vlogger turned war correspondent. The film sold out at screenings in the Middle East and Europe. This is the first America-wide tour!
All proceeds go to publishing more Palestinian films from Gaza and the West Bank.
The story follows Ahmad Ghunaim, a young man whose home is bombed by Israeli missiles. He becomes homelessness, with his family, struggling to find safety, food, and water. We see him burning books to bake bread. Yet he keeps filming on his phone, starting each video with: “Hi, it’s Ahmad, I’m alive.”Ahmad’s story is one of both devastation and hope.
Don't miss this revolutionary film experience and opportunity to speak directly with Ahmad via a Zoom call. Film director and Seen TV Co-founder Yusuf Omar will also be flying into Bay Area for the screening, setting the stage for a memorable night. Tickets are selling out fast, get yours now.
If you can’t attend but still wish to donate and support Palestinian storytellers, please visit https://www.launchgood.com/v4/campaign/help_storytellers_from_palestine_be_seen
All proceeds go to publishing more Palestinian films from Gaza and the West Bank.
The story follows Ahmad Ghunaim, a young man whose home is bombed by Israeli missiles. He becomes homelessness, with his family, struggling to find safety, food, and water. We see him burning books to bake bread. Yet he keeps filming on his phone, starting each video with: “Hi, it’s Ahmad, I’m alive.”Ahmad’s story is one of both devastation and hope.
Don't miss this revolutionary film experience and opportunity to speak directly with Ahmad via a Zoom call. Film director and Seen TV Co-founder Yusuf Omar will also be flying into Bay Area for the screening, setting the stage for a memorable night. Tickets are selling out fast, get yours now.
If you can’t attend but still wish to donate and support Palestinian storytellers, please visit https://www.launchgood.com/v4/campaign/help_storytellers_from_palestine_be_seen
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seen-palestin...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 8:20PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network