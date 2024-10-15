From the Open-Publishing Calendar
US and Canada act to suppress Palestinian prisoner rights group Samidoun
The United States has imposed sanctions against the Palestinian prisoner support network Samidoun ( https://samidoun.net/ )
The US sanctions were imposed in coordination with the Canadian government, which on Tuesday designated Samidoun as a “terrorist entity”.
Canada said the group “has close links and advances the interests of” the PFLP, which is also listed as a “terrorist” organisation in the country.
On its website, Samidoun – also known as the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network – described itself as “an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their struggle for freedom”.
“We work to raise awareness and provide resources about Palestinian political prisoners, their conditions, their demands, and their work for freedom for themselves, their fellow prisoners, and their homeland,” it said.
Pro-Israel groups across North America and Europe have been pushing to list Samidoun as a “terrorist” group for years.
But the organisation came under renewed scrutiny in recent months during mass protests in Canada, the US and elsewhere against Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 42,200 Palestinians in the besieged enclave since early October 2023.
Just weeks into the Israeli military’s bombardment of Gaza late last year, Germany – a staunch ally of Israel – banned Samidoun after it said the group disseminated “anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda” and “glorified” the Palestinian group Hamas.
In a statement at that time, Samidoun rejected the German ban as an attempt “to repress dissent with the full force of the state”.
“This attack should be of serious concern to all who carry out political work, especially for Palestinian liberation,” the group said.
On Tuesday, the US also designated a Canadian citizen it said serves as a member of the PFLP’s leadership abroad and helps raise money for the group.
The US sanctions freeze the targeted individual’s and organisation’s assets in the country and prevent any US citizens or entities from doing business with them.
About Samidoun
Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network is an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their struggle for freedom. Samidoun developed out of the September-October 2011 hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, seeing a need for a dedicated network to support Palestinian prisoners. We work to raise awareness and provide resources about Palestinian political prisoners, their conditions, their demands, and their work for freedom for themselves, their fellow prisoners, and their homeland. We also work to organize campaigns to make political change and advocate for Palestinian prisoners’ rights and freedoms.
Samidoun seeks to achieve justice for Palestinian prisoners through events, activities, resources, delegations, research and information-sharing, as well as building bridges with the prisoners’ movement in Palestine. We seek to amplify the voices of Palestinian prisoners, former prisoners, prisoners’ families, and Palestinian advocates for justice and human rights by translating, sharing and distributing news, interviews and materials from Palestine.
We work to organize annually for April 17, the Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Political Prisoners, organizing rallies, events and actions and distributing news and alerts about actions around the world marking April 17.
Palestinian prisoners are on the front lines of the Palestinian struggle for liberation on a daily basis. In the jails of occupation, Palestinian prisoners confront the oppressor and the occupier, and put their bodies and lives on the line to continue their people’s struggle to achieve justice and freedom for the land and people of Palestine. Within the prisons, the Palestinian prisoners’ movement engages in political struggle – demanding their rights, securing advances, and serving as leaders to the entire Palestinian movement, inside and outside Palestine. The Israeli occupation has criminalized all forms of Palestinian existence and Palestinian resistance – from peaceful mass demonstrations to armed struggle to simply refusing to be silent and invisible as a Palestinian. Palestinian prisoners are men and women – and children – from every part of Palestine, from every family. Their absence is keenly felt in the homes, communities, villages, towns, labour, women’s and student organizations from which they were taken by the occupation. They suffer torture, isolation, coercive interrogation, denial of family and lawyers’ visits, on a daily basis. And it is their hunger strikes, their calls to the world, their unity and solidarity, and their continued leadership in the Palestinian movement that must inspire us daily and remind us of our responsibility to take action.
Samidoun also stands in solidarity with Arab and international political prisoners, and, in particular, political prisoners in the United States, Canada and Europe targeted for their work with liberation struggles and freedom movements, including Arab and Palestinian movements, Native and Indigenous liberation and sovereignty struggles, Puerto Rican independentistas, Black liberation organizers, Latino and Chicano activists and many others targeted by racism, colonialism, and oppression, and we recognize the fundamental connections between imprisonment, racism, colonialism, and the criminalization of immigrants, refugees and migrants. We demand the freedom of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, jailed for over 35 years in France, for his commitment to the Palestinian struggle.
Building solidarity with Palestinian prisoners is, indeed, a responsibility. Palestinian prisoners are at the center of the struggle for freedom and justice in Palestine – they represent the imprisonment of a people and a nation. The Palestinian prisoners’ movement has always been at the center of the Palestinian liberation movement and remains so today. Palestinian prisoners stand and struggle on the front lines daily for return and liberation for all of Palestine and all Palestinians. The Canadian and U.S. governments are deeply complicit and directly implicated in the ongoing occupation of Palestine and the crimes of the Israeli state. Rather than standing for human rights, they enable, fund, and support occupation, apartheid, mass imprisonment, land confiscation, dispossession and settlement-building. In response, it is our responsibility to create grassroots accountability, raise awareness, and take action to those Palestinian prisoners who daily struggle for the freedom of their homeland – and the freedom of the oppressed of the world.
Samidoun chapters, affiliates and links around the world:
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
Samidoun Occupied Palestine
Samidoun Gothenburg (Sweden)
Samidoun Stockholm (Sweden)
Samidoun Malmo (Sweden)
Samidoun España
Collectif Palestine Vaincra (France)
Samidoun Région Parisienne
Plate-forme Charleroi-Palestine
Samidoun Netherlands
Samidoun Greece
Samidoun Deutschland
Samidoun Hungary
Samidoun Toronto
Samidoun Vancouver
Samidoun NY/NJ
Samidoun Albuquerque
Samidoun Brasil
Samidoun Iran
ACTA (France)
Anti-Imperialist Action Ottawa
Center for Study and Preservation of Palestine – Portland
HIRAK: Palestinian Youth Mobilization (Germany)
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network has chapters and affiliates in the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Palestine and Lebanon and we work with groups around the world. Would you like to form a local chapter or become an affiliate? Contact us at samidoun [at] samidoun.net
For more information: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/15/...
§Samidoun's statement in response
Just released. "Our response to this designation is clear: we will keep struggling to stop the genocide, stop imperialist support for Israel, until the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea."
For more information: https://samidoun.net/2024/10/we-keep-resis...
