#Vote2024: Man Must Vote & Women Too GOTV Party w/ Man Must Wak in Oakland

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Man Must Wak

Location Details:

Man Must Wak - African Caribbean Food Market

401 East 18th Street

Oakland, CA 94606

(Park Blvd & 4th Ave in East Oakland)

Join us on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for a Day of Action, Fun & Community!



Whether you can vote or not, come together for a fun and impactful day of learning, engaging, and supporting our community



Everyone is welcome at this event—whether you’re here to learn more about voting or just to enjoy great food, music, and community vibes. We’re raising awareness about voting, supporting local charities, and having a great time doing it!



• Voter Registration & Awareness: Learn about key issues and register to vote if you haven’t already, or simply come to show support!



• Support a Good Cause: Your ticket donation and a portion of food sales will go towards supporting local charities—whether you are eligible to vote or not, you’re contributing to positive change!



• Entertainment & Speakers: Live DJ, inspiring community leaders, and a fun, festive atmosphere for everyone!



• Interactive Stations: Explore info booths, enjoy engaging activities, and even try our “ballot simulator” to see how the process works. (Just thought to throw this in here in case)



• Special Incentives: Discounts, and other perks just for showing up and supporting the cause!



This event is about coming together, making a difference, and having a good time. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors—everyone is welcome!