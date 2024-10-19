top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/19/2024
East Bay Government & Elections

#Vote2024: Man Must Vote & Women Too GOTV Party w/ Man Must Wak in Oakland

Man Must Wak - African Caribbean Food Market 401 East 18th Street Oakland, CA 94606 (Park Blvd &amp; 4th Ave in East Oakland)
original image (740x740)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Man Must Wak
Location Details:
Man Must Wak - African Caribbean Food Market
401 East 18th Street
Oakland, CA 94606
(Park Blvd & 4th Ave in East Oakland)
Join us on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for a Day of Action, Fun & Community!

Whether you can vote or not, come together for a fun and impactful day of learning, engaging, and supporting our community

Everyone is welcome at this event—whether you’re here to learn more about voting or just to enjoy great food, music, and community vibes. We’re raising awareness about voting, supporting local charities, and having a great time doing it!

• Voter Registration & Awareness: Learn about key issues and register to vote if you haven’t already, or simply come to show support!

• Support a Good Cause: Your ticket donation and a portion of food sales will go towards supporting local charities—whether you are eligible to vote or not, you’re contributing to positive change!

• Entertainment & Speakers: Live DJ, inspiring community leaders, and a fun, festive atmosphere for everyone!

• Interactive Stations: Explore info booths, enjoy engaging activities, and even try our “ballot simulator” to see how the process works. (Just thought to throw this in here in case)

• Special Incentives: Discounts, and other perks just for showing up and supporting the cause!

This event is about coming together, making a difference, and having a good time. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors—everyone is welcome!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/man-must-wak-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 3:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code