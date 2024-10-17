From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Come Help Get Out the Vote with ACLU
Date:
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ACLU People Power
Location Details:
The ACLU is getting out the vote in ballot measures and candidate races across the country to ensure that every voter's voice is heard and that elected officials do not have final say when it comes to our rights.
Join our webinar series and learn how to take action with us, from texting, letter writing, and calling voters to get out to vote.
RSVP as there are many opportunities for individuals to plug-in and get involved wherever they are across the country.
For more information: https://act.aclu.org/a/2024-election-series
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 2:47PM
