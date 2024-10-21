What's Going to Happen?! Historical Perspective on Election 2024 w/ Heather Cox Richardson

Date:

Monday, October 21, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Red Wine and Blue

Location Details:

U.S. DEMOCRACY & ELECTION 2024: What's Going to Happen?!



Speaker: Heather Cox Richardson, author and historian



Monday, October 21, 2024 at 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)



It’s two weeks until the most important election of our lifetime and we’re all feeling the pressure. with our freedoms are at stake!



No one eases our anxieties and puts things into perspective like our friend, Heather Cox Richardson, so we are thrilled she’s coming back to spend some time with us.



Join us to hear from Heather as she shares the historical perspective on this election, what to expect over the next few weeks, and what we can all do right now to defeat extremism and protect democracy in November 2024.



See you there!