What's Going to Happen?! Historical Perspective on Election 2024 w/ Heather Cox Richardson
Date:
Monday, October 21, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Red Wine and Blue
Location Details:
U.S. DEMOCRACY & ELECTION 2024: What's Going to Happen?!
Speaker: Heather Cox Richardson, author and historian
Monday, October 21, 2024 at 4 PM - 5 PM PT (7 PM - 8 PM ET)
It’s two weeks until the most important election of our lifetime and we’re all feeling the pressure. with our freedoms are at stake!
No one eases our anxieties and puts things into perspective like our friend, Heather Cox Richardson, so we are thrilled she’s coming back to spend some time with us.
Join us to hear from Heather as she shares the historical perspective on this election, what to expect over the next few weeks, and what we can all do right now to defeat extremism and protect democracy in November 2024.
See you there!
For more information: https://secure.everyaction.com/2qzAgjaqvU6...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 2:40PM
