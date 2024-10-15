Yard Sale for Reparations!

Date:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Location Details:

3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 9AM-4AM, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding a Yard Sale Fundraiser for Reparations to African People on Saturday, October 19, at 3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland. There will be so many goodies in good to like-new condition, such as: many pieces of jewelry women's clothing, shoes, handbags, coats, pet supplies, appliances, kitchenware, tools, exercise equipment, pillows, bedding, curtains, rugs, music, books, home decor, furniture, kid's furniture, kid's toys, books & games luggage, including Vera Bradley, and so much more! The best part is that every dollar spent goes towards self-determination and self-reliance programs in the black community: https://blackpowerblueprint.org/