Yard Sale for Reparations!
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 9AM-4AM, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding a Yard Sale Fundraiser for Reparations to African People on Saturday, October 19, at 3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland. There will be so many goodies in good to like-new condition, such as: many pieces of jewelry women's clothing, shoes, handbags, coats, pet supplies, appliances, kitchenware, tools, exercise equipment, pillows, bedding, curtains, rugs, music, books, home decor, furniture, kid's furniture, kid's toys, books & games luggage, including Vera Bradley, and so much more! The best part is that every dollar spent goes towards self-determination and self-reliance programs in the black community: https://blackpowerblueprint.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
