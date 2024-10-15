top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/19/2024
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Yard Sale for Reparations!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 9AM-4AM, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding a Yard Sale Fundraiser for Reparations to African People on Satur...
original image (1039x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 9AM-4AM, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding a Yard Sale Fundraiser for Reparations to African People on Saturday, October 19, at 3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland. There will be so many goodies in good to like-new condition, such as: many pieces of jewelry women's clothing, shoes, handbags, coats, pet supplies, appliances, kitchenware, tools, exercise equipment, pillows, bedding, curtains, rugs, music, books, home decor, furniture, kid's furniture, kid's toys, books & games luggage, including Vera Bradley, and so much more! The best part is that every dollar spent goes towards self-determination and self-reliance programs in the black community: https://blackpowerblueprint.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
sm_yard_sale_outfits.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
sm_yard_sale_bags_of_goods.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
sm_yard_sale_garage.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Oct 15, 2024 12:14PM
sm_yard_sale_jewelry.jpg
original image (2627x3452)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code