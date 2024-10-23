top
North Coast
North Coast
East Bay North Coast Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

The Strike: Documentary Film

Grand Lake Theater 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610 Oakland, CA
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Lance Wilson
Email:
Phone:
341-203-0888
Location Details:
Grand Lake Theater
3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Oakland, CA
Join us for a screening of an award-winning feature documentary, The Strike, about the Pelican Bay hunger strikes against solitary confinement.

Followed by a Q&A with the directors JoeBill Munoz and Lucas Guilkey, and the hunger strikers and solitary survivors featured in the film. Moderated by Lisa Armstrong.

The Strike is a feature documentary that tells the story of a generation of California men who endured decades of solitary confinement and, against all odds, launched the largest hunger strike in U.S. history.

Amidst the redwood trees on the California-Oregon border sits one of the most infamous prisons in US history. Pelican Bay is a labyrinthine construction of solid cement blocks – a supermax prison – opened in 1989 and designed specifically for mass-scale solitary confinement. For decades, it held men alone in tiny cells indefinitely. Then one day in 2013, 30,000 prisoners went on hunger strike.

THE STRIKE weaves together, thread-by-thread, a half century of personal and criminal justice history into a single, compelling narrative around the drama of the 2013 hunger strike to end indefinite isolation. Grounded in testimonies from the hunger strikers themselves, the film details how the protest was conceived from a whisper inside the halls of Pelican Bay to a colossal feat across California prisons. With unprecedented access to state prison officials and never-before-seen footage from inside Pelican Bay, THE STRIKE reveals the panic that gripped the highest echelons of state government.

Told through the stories of the men who bore the brunt of this practice, THE STRIKE goes beyond making a case against solitary confinement; it illuminates the power of organizing and prisoner-led resistance, and in doing so, flips the true-crime genre on its head.

Tickets can be purchased [for approximately $15] on the Grand Lake theater website:
https://www.renaissancerialto.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 15, 2024 10:05AM
