U.S. Police State & Prisons

Stop Cop Nation + October 22nd Coalition’s Day of Action

by Unity of Fields
Tue, Oct 15, 2024 8:40AM
On October 22nd, organizers fighting cop city police training facilities across the so-called United States are joining the October 22nd Coalition’s Day of Action.

🔻STOP COP CITY! STOP COP NATION! STOP COP WORLD!

What began as a call to Stop Cop City is now a call to Stop Cop Nation. Follow instagram.com/stopcopnation, and share what you’re planning + access resources at StopCopNation.com.

CALL TO ACTION: On October 22nd, 2024, organizers fighting cop city police training facilities across the so-called United States are joining the October 22nd Coalition’s Day of Action to Stop Police Brutality, Repression, and the Criminalization of a Generation. 

We are also calling on all cities fighting local cop city projects to #StopCopNation. Learn more and submit your local action to be added to our map at StopCopNation.com 

For more information: https://unityoffields.org/?p=972
