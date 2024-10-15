🔻STOP COP CITY! STOP COP NATION! STOP COP WORLD!

What began as a call to Stop Cop City is now a call to Stop Cop Nation. Follow instagram.com/stopcopnation, and share what you’re planning + access resources at StopCopNation.com.

CALL TO ACTION: On October 22nd, 2024, organizers fighting cop city police training facilities across the so-called United States are joining the October 22nd Coalition’s Day of Action to Stop Police Brutality, Repression, and the Criminalization of a Generation.

We are also calling on all cities fighting local cop city projects to #StopCopNation. Learn more and submit your local action to be added to our map at StopCopNation.com