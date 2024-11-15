Santa Cruz Bread & Roses Fall Fundraiser

Date:

Friday, November 15, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Bread & Roses

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

Join us November 15th to celebrate and support the continuing work of Bread and Roses. We'll have live music, catering by India Joze, and a silent auction. Admission is free.





About Santa Cruz Bread & Roses



We draw from the charism of the Catholic Worker Movement, an international model which integrates proactive peacemaking, direct service to the poor, and spirituality. Catholic Worker houses are places of communal living striving towards creative nonviolence, hospitality and care for the poor among us, and harmonious living with all Creation. While many of us have practices of faith, we join with people of all faiths and no faith to build a more just and joyous world.



Why Bread and Roses?



Our name comes from a slogan and poem inspired during a 1912 female-led textile strike which unified immigrant workers in Massachusetts. Amidst demands for the physical needs - bread, safe housing, clean water, healthcare- we fight for the rights to rest, joy, and life, rather than mere existence. The poor have a right to bread, and the poor have a right to beauty.