People's Park is a vital green space in Berkeley that symbolizes free speech, community resilience, and environmental justice, but it is currently at risk of being reduced for housing development. The community demands that UC Berkeley and the city pause these plans, explore alternative sites for housing, and revitalize the park to address homelessness while preserving its historical legacy. By working together, the university and city can transform the park into a thriving civic space that serves future generations without sacrificing green space in an already dense neighborhood.

People’s Park: A Community Space Worth Fighting For

People's Park in central Berkeley is more than just a green space—it’s a living testament to civic engagement, free speech, and community resilience. Its rough edges are deliberate, an act of defiance against cultural norms, sheltering those on the fringes: misfits, activists, and those seeking refuge from the city’s concrete. The conditions of the park, both physically and socially, mirror the state of the world—imperfect, yet full of potential. As a community, we hold out hope that UC Berkeley will reverse its course and invest in preserving this vital green space.

The park’s significance is not only historical but also essential to the current and future well-being of Berkeley. On one side of campus, you find neighborhoods filled with single-family homes, gardens, and expansive parks. But on this side, where many low-income students and renters live, we face the possible loss of a public space that could serve as a haven for all. Why should a small group of property owners decide whether a low-income renter has access to a park within walking distance? Why does development so often come at the cost of destruction?

A Shrinking Commons in a Densely Populated District

If People's Park is reduced from 2.8 acres to 1.7, how will that benefit a district of over 14,000 people? The Southside neighborhood, according to previous mayors and the Southside Plan, already falls short by 18 acres of green space to meet city standards. Should students and residents have to retreat to the campus for shade and respite from the busy roads? Open land is meant to be a sanctuary for the community, free from structures that crowd out our need for connection, contemplation, and recreation.

It takes a "brave space" mindset to appreciate the park in its current form. Yet this bold experiment, born from Berkeley’s Free Speech Movement, is now at risk of being lost to development. At a time when Berkeley is in the midst of a severe housing crisis, the university sees the park as a solution—a place for more dorms and apartments. But we argue that the future of People's Park should enhance our community’s need for open space, rather than compromise it for short-term gains.

A Legacy of Learning and Innovation

People's Park is more than a relic of the past—it represents a living model of how public spaces can be used for democratic learning and community building. The Southside Plan supports improving the park to serve broader community purposes while maintaining its historical integrity. Imagine if this land were revitalized into a hub for environmental education, student entrepreneurship, and hands-on learning. The park could become a place where future students learn about sustainability, environmental justice, and civic participation—true to the spirit of Berkeley.

Rather than fill the park with buildings, we envision an expanded green space, where a maker space encourages students to develop technologies that solve pressing issues like climate change and food insecurity. This could be a space where low-income communities learn to grow their own food and medicines. These innovations would respect the park’s history while ensuring it meets the needs of a new generation.

The Argument for Preservation Amid a Housing Crisis

It’s undeniable that Berkeley needs more affordable housing. With some of the highest rents in the country, the city has failed to meet its own quotas for moderate and low-income housing development. According to the city’s housing policies, only 16% of new housing has been allocated to low-income residents, while above-moderate-income housing has far exceeded its targets. Repurposing People's Park to address this imbalance, however, is not the answer.

UC Berkeley occupies over 1,200 acres of tax-exempt land. It seems unreasonable to spend 55 years arguing over 2.8 acres while the university holds vast reserves of underutilized land. Moreover, as highlighted in Berkeley’s Vision 2050 Framework, sustainable urban development is possible without sacrificing our green spaces. The university could explore innovative housing solutions, such as hybrid learning models or low-residency programs, that ease housing demands without compromising this vital public space.

Urgent Community Demands

The challenges we face are complex, but they are not insurmountable. I urge Chancellor Rich Lyons, the UC Berkeley administration, city officials, and all members of our community to:

Pause the current development plans and reevaluate the true costs—both financial and social—of the proposed development. We must prioritize a mix of housing types that serve various income levels across all sides of campus, instead of concentrating solely on luxury or student housing in the Southside. Consider alternative sites for student housing development. UC Berkeley controls 1,232 acres of land, much of it underutilized, and the City of Berkeley has 1,128 vacant units under rent board authority and 4,725 vacant units citywide. Why not explore these resources instead of compromising one of our last remaining public spaces? Develop a plan that revitalizes People's Park while honoring its historic legacy. Let’s transform it into a model of urban green space that serves diverse community needs. This includes implementing programs that tackle homelessness at its root—through mental health support, job training, and substance abuse treatment. A revitalized People’s Park could continue to be a vital community space, but with better management and more resources. Explore innovative solutions to address housing needs without sacrificing green space. While supportive housing is a positive step, it doesn’t address the socio-economic causes of homelessness nor increase open space in our already dense neighborhood. Instead, the City and UC should agree to convert the Rodeway Inn into permanent transitional housing, a far better alternative than new developments in People’s Park.

A Community-Led Revival

The future of People's Park must be shaped by those who use it. Community involvement is key to any plan to revitalize the park. The Southside Plan already calls for improvements like better lighting, clean restrooms, and more community-oriented programs to make the park safer and more welcoming. UC Berkeley, as a progressive institution, could take the lead by working with local groups to co-create a space that reflects the community’s values. Using AI-powered platforms to gather public feedback, the university could ensure that the park’s future serves the entire community, not just a privileged few.

By addressing safety concerns through improved lighting and facilities, we can make the park accessible to all, day and night. The principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design suggest that well-lit, open spaces can reduce crime and increase community usage. Yet the responsibility doesn’t just lie in these superficial changes. UC Berkeley, as the leaseholder of the park, must be held accountable for maintaining basic amenities like sanitation and restrooms—necessities that it has neglected for far too long.

A Vision for the Future

People's Park is a symbol of Berkeley’s commitment to free speech, democracy, and community participation. It’s more than just a piece of land; it’s an evolving space that reflects the city’s dedication to social justice, environmental sustainability, and cultural innovation. By revitalizing, not developing, the park, we can preserve its legacy and create a model for future urban green spaces.

In collaboration with the university, local residents, and city leaders, we can transform People's Park into a thriving center for civic life—a place where art, education, and community flourish. We will demonstrate to the skeptics that a well-preserved, well-used park can be both a historic landmark and a forward-thinking community asset.

The future of People's Park must honor its past while embracing the needs of Berkeley’s present and future. Together, we can protect this vital space from development and ensure that it remains a place for all to gather, learn, and grow.

About Aidan Hill:

Aidan Hill, 31, is a non-binary advocate for social justice, sustainability, and inclusive leadership in Berkeley. A UC Berkeley graduate and former Vice-Chair of the Homeless Commission, Aidan is committed to protecting public spaces, expanding affordable housing, and fostering community well-being.