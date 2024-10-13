Concord Upholds Two-Tiered Access to Gardening and Ignores County Urban-Ag Report by Urban Ag Action

Concord's policies block agriculture and ecology projects, by restricting gardening access. The city also is ignoring Contra Costa County's call to action.

Concord continues to privatize arable parcels of Concord's park land to a single organization: The Markham Society. This upholds a two-tiered system in park access. A very limited group of people have a more privileged access to city parks than other Concordians. This access is not based on merit, but based on social-political ties to council, as well as pay-to-play economics.



Unlike other cities that manage gardening projects though a parks department and civic volunteer programs, Concord privatizes land access. The city uses restrictive criteria to ensure there is only one organization, The Markham Society, that meets their narrow rules.



The city requires that any potential gardener be a member of a registered non-profit. A group of residents cannot just ask for gardening space through a city run program. Signing up for gardening isn't like signing up for a city run sports activity. Potential gardeners must go through the arcane and costly process of setting up a state recognized non-profit. One could imagine that a person, or group of persons, who are interested in gardening for reasons related to food security due to their personal economics wouldn't have the means to do this.



The city requires that gardeners on city land be covered by a million dollar insurance policy. It is not enough to just set up a non-profit, but persons then must next get expensive insurance coverage. People who play sports on city property do not need insurance. Gardeners do, for reasons the city does not articulate. The city does not explain how they came up with the figure of $1million in coverage.



Lastly, even if a group does meet these first 2 hurdles, there is one remaining last barrier. Any group seeking to access city land must be unanimously approved by city council and The Markham Society. Do they like you? Are you in the right social circle? Do they approve of your politics?Vague, cliquish criteria.



There are only 2 gardening sites in Concord, despite the city having large amount of park space. One of course is Markham Park, which on paper is a public park, but is managed like private property. They have the exclusive right to garden on the property, and can exclude people from the property itself. The second area is an upcoming new garden at Hillcrest Park, which is also managed exclusively through The Markham Society. The city has rejected resident support for a city managed garden space at Ellis Lake Park, which would serve a lower-income, predominately Hispanic community. There is community support for a public garden space at Ygnacio Valley Park. A land use assessment was completed for this site, but the city did not move forward. Instead, it was decided that even if a garden is placed there, it too would be the property of The Markham Society. Other city parks have not be assessed, not even the vast acreage at Newhall Park. Fruit trees could be placed in city parks, to be cared for by city managed volunteers.



[NOTE: The land at the Concord Naval Weapons Station may or may not be suitable for agriculture, depending on final soil testing and clean up. There are pockets of concern in regard to contamination from the Navy's prior use of the site. Yet, there might be areas that are clean enough for shallow rooted plants, or even areas clean enough for deeper rooted plants. It remains to be seen. Regardless, the CNWS redevelopment project isn't even expected to begin development this decade.]



Gardening is the only activity in city parks that is managed this way. The city's Park and Recreation department operates a variety of sports programs and other activities on public land. To play softball, pickle-ball, or football, one doesn't have to form a sports-based non-profit, then take out a special insurance plan, then ask for council approval. One just signs up for on the city website and pays a reasonable fee.



This discrepancy has resulted in an extremely small group of people being allowed to grow food on city property, despite there being public demand. City council never recognizes gardening in their goal setting meetings, so it never gets put on a city council agenda. The city never audits The Markham Society, and it's use of the space it has control over. The Parks Commission never addresses the issue; it rarely even meets to discuss any issue.



Concord is not lacking in parks staff. There is enough staff to set up the framework for a city organized gardening program, that is open to volunteers and residents who want to grow food. A small fee for gardening plots could be implemented, just as there are fees for sports programs. The city could apply for Federal and State grants as well as solicit donations from the community. The city acts like this is all impossible.



Contra Costa County's Conservation and Development department completed their study on using urban agriculture as a means for carbon sequestration, improving soil health, and for improving communities. The "Healthy Lands, Healthy People" report was accepted by the county Board of Supervisors on October 3rd of 2023. Concord city council has ignored the report, even though agencies involved in the report, the Cooperative Extension Office and the USDA/Resource Conservation District office, are in Concord. The county held a focus group in Concord to discuss the plan at Mt Diablo High, without assistance from city leadership. The Parks Commission has also acted as if the report doesn't exist.



The report calls for improving equity, and "meaningful community engagement". The report is meant to address environmental justice and community health, while also promoting bio-diversity. The report states that "coordination will be essential in furthering the adoption of carbon sequestration practices at a large scale". Meaning that if this strategy is going to be effective, cities need to participate.



Urban Agriculture advocates, and Concord residents should demand that that Concord's leadership take action to reduce restrictions on gardening on public lands. The city needs a framework for managing gardening as it would any other activity. The city needs to have open forums, and use the county's "Healthy Lands, Healthy People" report as a starting point for implementing an urban gardening strategy. Pressure needs to come from emails to city council, phone calls, and in person participation at council meetings. This is also an election year.

