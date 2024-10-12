From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Alcatraz Sunrise Gathering - Indigenous Peoples Day: Interview with Morning Star Gali
Interview with Morning Star Gali about the Oct. 14, 2024 Alcatraz sunrise gathering commemorating 532 years of indigenous resistance, cultural resiliency and survival in the Americas.
Listen now:
This interview with Morning Star Gali was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on October 10, 2024. Morning Star Gali is founder of the Bay Area social justice organization Indigenous Justice and is the California tribal liaison for the International Indian Treaty Council. She’s a member of the Ajumawi band of Pit River Tribe and since 2008, she has been a main organizer of the annual Indigenous Peoples Day sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island. This year the ceremony takes place on Monday, October 14th. Ferries leave from pier 33 in San Francisco at 5:00 and 5:15 AM and it’s recommended that tickets are purchased in advance. The ceremony also commemorates the occupation of Alcatraz by Indigenous activists and elders from 1969 to 1971. After the sunrise gathering on Monday, there are events celebrating indigenous culture and music from noon to 3PM at Yerba Buena Gardens on Mission Street between 3rd and 4th in San Francisco.
For more information: https://www.indigenousjustice.org/about
