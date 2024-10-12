top
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Uprising Forces Martinique Airport to Close

by Abolition Media
Sat, Oct 12, 2024 3:57AM
Fuck France!
Multiple lanes of a highway are blocked by a burning barricade.
original image (1420x764)
The international airport in the Caribbean island of Martinique was forced to close by an uprising sparked by the high cost of living in the island that is occupied by French colonizers.

On Thursday dozens of protesters stormed the runway at the airport in the capital, Fort-de-France, prompting its closure. Inbound flights were re-directed to nearby Guadeloupe, also occupied by French colonizers. The airport reopened on Friday.

A curfew has been imposed until at least Monday following a wave of uprisings.

Colonial authorities have banned public gatherings, as well as the purchase of items that could allegedly be used for arson attacks.

Protests began in September to demand the alignment of local food prices with those of mainland France, where they are 40% lower. One protester has been shot dead and 26 police officers injured in the uprising.

Curfews have been introduced on the island since then, and in late September the French colonial government sent in riot police after protesters ignored bans on public gatherings.

Uprising was sparked again on Monday when police tried to dismantle a road block.

In recent days burning barricades have been erected, businesses looted and vehicles set alight in many parts of the island.
For more information: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/post/20...
