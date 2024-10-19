From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Coopiversary! Free Family-Friendly Beach Block Party Celebrating Worker Co-ops
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Network of Bay Area Worker Coops (NoBAWC)
Location Details:
Great Highway Park at Judah
1300 Great Highway, San Francisco
A free family-friendly beach block party with live music, kids' games, comedy, storytelling, dance performances, food trucks, vendors & more celebrating huge anniversaries for Bay Area worker-owned co-ops!
• • • • • • • • •
it's a free family-friendly beach block party: Coopiversary! On Saturday, October 19th, from 12pm-6pm, it's all free: live music, comedy, dance performances, games, storytelling, kids’ activities, bikes, and so much other family fun — all in support of worker power across the Bay. plus delicious local food vendors with grub for sale!
it's the biggest milestones yet for the Bay Area's worker-owned co-ops: Other Avenues Grocery Cooperative's 50th anniversary & Network of Bay Area Worker Co-op's (NoBAWC) 30th anniversary! come celebrate with us: you're NOT going to want to miss it.
watch our video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DACECRNBm3b/
we're collaborating with Friends of the Great Highway, the SF Parks Department, and dozens of your favorite community partners — from small businesses to the most stalwart community orgs across the Bay.
you can optionally RSVP at nobawc.org/30 and we'll remind you when we're close :)
Details:
When: Saturday, October 19th, 12pm-7pm
Where: Great Highway Park in SF; 1300 Great Highway, San Francisco (between Irving & Judah)
What: Music, games, comedy, dance, co-op history, street food, community orgs & more!
RSVP: Optional, but encouraged — nobawc.org/30
Cost: Free!
Questions? info [at] nobawc.org
• • • • • • • • •
For more information: https://nobawc.org/30
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 11, 2024 6:07PM
