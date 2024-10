A free family-friendly beach block party with live music, kids' games, comedy, storytelling, dance performances, food trucks, vendors & more celebrating huge anniversaries for Bay Area worker-owned co-ops!• • • • • • • • •it's a free family-friendly beach block party: Coopiversary! On Saturday, October 19th, from 12pm-6pm, it's all free: live music, comedy, dance performances, games, storytelling, kids’ activities, bikes, and so much other family fun — all in support of worker power across the Bay. plus delicious local food vendors with grub for sale!it's the biggest milestones yet for the Bay Area's worker-owned co-ops: Other Avenues Grocery Cooperative's 50th anniversary & Network of Bay Area Worker Co-op's (NoBAWC) 30th anniversary! come celebrate with us: you're NOT going to want to miss it.watch our video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DACECRNBm3b/ we're collaborating with Friends of the Great Highway, the SF Parks Department, and dozens of your favorite community partners — from small businesses to the most stalwart community orgs across the Bay.you can optionally RSVP at nobawc.org/30 and we'll remind you when we're close :)Details:When: Saturday, October 19th, 12pm-7pmWhere: Great Highway Park in SF; 1300 Great Highway, San Francisco (between Irving & Judah)What: Music, games, comedy, dance, co-op history, street food, community orgs & more!RSVP: Optional, but encouraged — nobawc.org/30Cost: Free!Questions? info [at] nobawc.org