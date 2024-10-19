top
North Bay
North Bay
View events for the week of 10/19/2024
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Government & Elections

Super Saturday: Get Out The Vote!

Live Oak Park, 2490 Darla Dr. Santa Rosa, CA 95401
original image (3982x2003)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
Live Oak Park, 2490 Darla Dr. Santa Rosa, CA 95401
With the vote on November 5th fast approaching, we need your help now more than ever to protect animals, the environment, public health, and small farms in Sonoma County. Join us for our major Get Out The Vote (GOTV) outreach event to ensure our neighbors vote YES on Measure J! This is our chance to end the inhumane practice of factory farming and promote a healthier, more sustainable future—but we can’t do it without you!

No matter your experience level, there’s a role for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or just getting started, your voice can make the difference in turning out voters and getting Measure J passed.

Why YES on Measure J?

Measure J is a bold, transformative initiative that will:

* Protect Animals: Factory farms in Sonoma County, such as Perdue's Petaluma Poultry and Reichardt Duck Farm, subject animals to horrific conditions. By voting YES, we can help protect animals from this abuse.
* Protect the Environment: Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) are major contributors to air and water pollution. Measure J helps protect Sonoma County from further environmental harm.
* Promote Public Health: Stopping factory farming reduces the risk of zoonotic diseases, which can jump from animals to humans, safeguarding our community's health.

What to Expect:

This event is about coming together to make a lasting impact. We'll kick off with a short training session for those doing door knocking to ensure everyone feels confident and equipped to speak with voters. Volunteers will be provided with all the necessary flyers and talking points to help inform residents about the urgency of Measure J. We'll also have banner dropping available! We will brief on locations and split into teams to display our message in intersections and/or overpasses. We'll share the importance of this critical vote and what’s at stake for our community.

Details
🗓️ When: Saturday, October 19th, from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
📍 Where: Live Oak Park, 2490 Darla Dr. Santa Rosa, CA 95401

How to Prepare:

* Wear comfortable shoes—there will be lots of walking!
* Bring water and stay hydrated.
* Dress for the weather—sunny skies are expected, so don’t forget your hat and sunscreen.
* Snacks and plant-based food will be provided, along with a community dinner after the event.

RSVP Now!

This is our last big push before Election Day, and we need every voice to help amplify the message. Sign up now at http://www.YesOnJ.vote/volunteer to join us in this pivotal moment for Sonoma County.

Let’s create a better future for Sonoma County. One door at a time.
For more information: http://www.yesonj.vote
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 11, 2024 4:12PM
