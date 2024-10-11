IBT 856 UAL mechanics and AFA UAL flight attendants held a picket at SFO to demand living wages and a contract.

"UAL Mechanics Living In Their Cars" IBT856 UAL Mechanics & AFA Members Demand Wages & A ContractUnited Airlines mechanics who are members of IBT Local 856 mechanics and UAL AFA-CWA flight attendants marched at SFO to demand a contract and living wages. Mechanics said some members had to live in their cars because they could not afford housing. They also talked about the outsourcing of their work to subcontractors in the US and internationally where they said there is no real oversight of the work. They also said they are in solidarity with striking Boeing IAM mechanics and charged that the outsourcing there had contributed to the serious health and safety issues. Boeing outsourced production to South Carolina to eliminate the union and any worker power on the job.They also discussed the use of the Railroad Labor Act to prevent the right to strike and how both parties represent the the corporate bosses and talked about the need for a labor party.The AFA flight attendant also talked about the lack of pay while they are waiting at the airport sometimes for hours waiting for their flights.The AFA has been negotiating for a contract for four years and according to the AFA flight attendant the Railroad Labor Act has been used by management to stall negotiations.This action took place on 10/11/24