From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"Understanding Hamas" book talk
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Location Details:
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 420 Melrose Avenue, Santa Cruz
Journalist, Editor and Publisher, Helena Cobban will be speaking in Santa Cruz on Saturday, October 12 about her new book, "Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters," which is co-authored by Rami Khouri. Cobban is Founder of Just World Educational and Just World Books, which was established in 2010 with the goal of expanding the discourse in the United States and worldwide on issues of pressing international concern, with strong foci on issues of Palestinian rights and on anti-war and war-questioning titles related to West Asia (the 'Middle East'), and worldwide.
Cobban's talk in Santa Cruz, on October 12 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 420 Melrose Avenue, is sponsored by the Palestine Justice Coalition. Questions about the Santa Cruz event can be sent to pjcsantacruz [at] gmail.com
Cobban's talk in Santa Cruz, on October 12 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 420 Melrose Avenue, is sponsored by the Palestine Justice Coalition. Questions about the Santa Cruz event can be sent to pjcsantacruz [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 10, 2024 2:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network