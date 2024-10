Journalist, Editor and Publisher, Helena Cobban will be speaking in Santa Cruz on Saturday, October 12 about her new book, "Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters," which is co-authored by Rami Khouri. Cobban is Founder of Just World Educational and Just World Books, which was established in 2010 with the goal of expanding the discourse in the United States and worldwide on issues of pressing international concern, with strong foci on issues of Palestinian rights and on anti-war and war-questioning titles related to West Asia (the 'Middle East'), and worldwide.Cobban's talk in Santa Cruz, on October 12 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 420 Melrose Avenue, is sponsored by the Palestine Justice Coalition. Questions about the Santa Cruz event can be sent to pjcsantacruz [at] gmail.com