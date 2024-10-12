From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free Palestine protest
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
Ocean and Water St. Santa Cruz
The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 10, 2024 2:11PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network