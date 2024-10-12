Free Palestine protest

Saturday, October 12, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Vigil/Ritual

Allan Fisher

Ocean and Water St. Santa Cruz

The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot

