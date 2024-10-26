End US Blockade Against Cuba

Date:

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network

Location Details:

front of Grand Lake theater, Oakland

Join us, with human billboards and flyering to raise awareness about the growing movement to End the Deadly US Blockade against Cuba and remove Cuba from the US "State sponsors of Terrorism List" ahead of an important United Nations vote. Every year the UN votes overwhelmingly in support of ending the economic war on Cuba which is causing widespread suffering and shortages of essentials like food and medicines. The time is now to support Cuba's right to be free of illegal US Sanctions!