East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

End US Blockade Against Cuba

photo of last year's gathering
original image (768x804)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network
Location Details:
front of Grand Lake theater, Oakland
Join us, with human billboards and flyering to raise awareness about the growing movement to End the Deadly US Blockade against Cuba and remove Cuba from the US "State sponsors of Terrorism List" ahead of an important United Nations vote. Every year the UN votes overwhelmingly in support of ending the economic war on Cuba which is causing widespread suffering and shortages of essentials like food and medicines. The time is now to support Cuba's right to be free of illegal US Sanctions!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 10, 2024 1:21PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
