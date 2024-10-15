From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Call to Action: Yes On Prop 6 End Slavery in CA Constitution - ACLU Phone Bank
Date:
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
ACLU Northern California
Location Details:
Join phone bank action here: https://action.aclunc.org/a/prop6-phonebank
Join the ACLU of Northern California for a Yes on Prop 6 phone bank on Tuesday, October 15 from 5 - 8pm.
Sign up here to join us: https://action.aclunc.org/a/prop6-phonebank
Proposition 6 would close a loophole in the current California Constitution, which prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime.
Prisons and private companies make millions in profit by forcing incarcerated people to work dangerous jobs even if they need to be in rehabilitation programs like victim impact, anger management, or drug treatment.
Prop 6 prioritizes rehabilitation and increase opportunities for incarcerated people to work on themselves, which leads to safer communities for us all.
Join our phone bank action! Help us reach out to voters to educate them about the historic Proposition. Our outreach efforts, particularly calling California voters, is going to make all the difference this November.
Why do we ask about your identity? Our team is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. You'll notice some of the optional questions below ask about identities. By providing us with this information, we can ensure our programs reach those that identify as directly impacted, BIPOC, and/or LGBTQIA.
WHY YES on PROP 6?
https://voteyesprop6.com/about/
--Vote yes on Proposition 6 to reduce crime, victimization, spending on California prisons, and enhance public safety.
--NO OPPOSITION: No groups nor persons have come out against Prop 6
--Voters in Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, and Vermont voted yes to similar legislation. California must catch up.
--Prop 6 Makes our communities safer and reduces wasteful taxpayer spending.
Proposition 6 enhances public safety and reduces recidivism by prioritizing rehabilitation, leading to significant cost savings for taxpayers. California taxpayers pay $134,000 per year to incarcerate one person. Evidence shows that the more people are rehabilitated, the less likely to suffer from homelessness and re-offend, avoiding costs for re-incarceration.
These savings can be reallocated to community programs, investments in mental health programs, education, and other public services, improving the well-being of all Californians while saving taxpayers money.
For PRO/SUPPORT endorsements, go here: https://voteyesprop6.com/endorsements/
