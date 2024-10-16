From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ain’t Gonna Pay for War No More: The Cost of the U.S. War Machine
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teach-In
CA Poor People's Campaign
Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscO-rrzMuHtwtdxZ1DyEV5Jxm-SR6cwuU#/registration
Ain’t Gonna Pay for War No More: The Cost of the War Machine from the U.S. to the Philippines
Wednesday Oct. 16 at 5 PM PT
Join this webinar, organized by International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines—U.S. Chapter and their allies, to deepen our analysis and solidarity from the U.S. to the Philippines.
While Congress uses our tax dollars to provide billions for war and violence around the world, poverty is the fourth-leading cause of death in the United States. Recently the U.S. announced an additional $500 million in military aid to the Philippines, funding the ongoing suppression of people’s movements there, rather than funding a desperately needed social safety net here at home, as millions face hunger and housing insecurity.
Nell Myhand, California PPC quad chair, is a panelist to help us connect the dots between the U.S. war machine in the Philippines and beyond and the violence of poverty in this country.
Together we can take action to support people’s movements in the Philippines and the U.S. that are demanding an end to this immoral use of our tax dollars!
For more information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/commit...
