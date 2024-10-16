top
California Anti-War

Ain’t Gonna Pay for War No More: The Cost of the U.S. War Machine

Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscO-rrzMuHtwtdxZ1DyEV5Jxm-SR6cwuU#/registration
original image (853x492)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
CA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details:
Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscO-rrzMuHtwtdxZ1DyEV5Jxm-SR6cwuU#/registration
Ain’t Gonna Pay for War No More: The Cost of the War Machine from the U.S. to the Philippines

Wednesday Oct. 16 at 5 PM PT

Join this webinar, organized by International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines—U.S. Chapter and their allies, to deepen our analysis and solidarity from the U.S. to the Philippines.

While Congress uses our tax dollars to provide billions for war and violence around the world, poverty is the fourth-leading cause of death in the United States. Recently the U.S. announced an additional $500 million in military aid to the Philippines, funding the ongoing suppression of people’s movements there, rather than funding a desperately needed social safety net here at home, as millions face hunger and housing insecurity.

Nell Myhand, California PPC quad chair, is a panelist to help us connect the dots between the U.S. war machine in the Philippines and beyond and the violence of poverty in this country.

Together we can take action to support people’s movements in the Philippines and the U.S. that are demanding an end to this immoral use of our tax dollars!
For more information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/commit...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 10, 2024 11:14AM
