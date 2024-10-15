top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/15/2024
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Community Divestment Webinar

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9417284948012/WN_I4AqSqe_QEOREJ6MyOLeYw#/registration
City council divestment is moving money, making headlines, and forcing the global economy in the direction of inevitable justice for the Palestinian people. But many hundreds of organizers have demanded their city divest, only to face currently insurmountable obstacles.

This moment demands new strategies, so USCPR is re-launching our City Council Palestine organizing toolkit and highlighting examples across the country and two campaigns building a national wave of BDS organizing that anyone can join into: Chevron Fuels Genocide and Mask Off Maersk! Join us to hear about how organizers are creatively advancing divestment from genocide, pivoting to where we can win: a Council pressure & a Chevron campaign in Houston, Cleveland city Council mobilizations & new work against Maersk, and a historic win against Veolia in St. Louis. Join us to learn how to advance BDS from below, leveraging people power on city councils and corporations to #StopArmingIsrael.

Featuring USCPR staff members and:

-Noelle, USCPR Youth Organizing Fellow & member of Cleveland PYM Network
-Nishu, USCPR Youth Organizing Fellow & member of Houston for Palestinian Liberation
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 10, 2024 10:22AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code