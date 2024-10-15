Community Divestment Webinar

Date:

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

USCPR

Location Details:

City council divestment is moving money, making headlines, and forcing the global economy in the direction of inevitable justice for the Palestinian people. But many hundreds of organizers have demanded their city divest, only to face currently insurmountable obstacles.



This moment demands new strategies, so USCPR is re-launching our City Council Palestine organizing toolkit and highlighting examples across the country and two campaigns building a national wave of BDS organizing that anyone can join into: Chevron Fuels Genocide and Mask Off Maersk! Join us to hear about how organizers are creatively advancing divestment from genocide, pivoting to where we can win: a Council pressure & a Chevron campaign in Houston, Cleveland city Council mobilizations & new work against Maersk, and a historic win against Veolia in St. Louis. Join us to learn how to advance BDS from below, leveraging people power on city councils and corporations to #StopArmingIsrael.



Featuring USCPR staff members and:



-Noelle, USCPR Youth Organizing Fellow & member of Cleveland PYM Network

-Nishu, USCPR Youth Organizing Fellow & member of Houston for Palestinian Liberation

