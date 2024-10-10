top
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons

Lenapehoking (NYC): Morning Picket at Home of Rebecca Weiner

by Found on Social Media
Thu, Oct 10, 2024 2:44AM
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism, Columbia University appointee, & Tel Aviv liaison Rebecca Weiner picketed. 1-minute video included
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.4MB) | Embed Video
Anonymous submission: The movement for a free Palestine can not and will not be locked behind or shut out by campus gates. Inside campus, outside campus — Palestine is in all of us and there will be no escape for manufacturers of genocide until Palestine is free. THIS MORNING, on the anniversary of the glorious Al-Aqsa Flood, Columbia’s top cop 🐷👮‍♀️ Rebecca Weiner was visited by her very own wake-up picket at 7:30 AM, at her residence in Brooklyn.

Weiner is NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism and their liaison in “Tel Aviv.” She boasts about receiving hourly updates from the NYPD’s own office in occupied Palestinian land, underscoring the financial and ideological ties between the IOF and the Amerikan police.

She was commended by Eric Adams for spearheading the brutal arrests of three hundred pro-Palestine protestors at Columbia University, including the use of live ammunition, a BearCat tank, and flash bangs grenades on protestors inside Hind’s Hall.

In May 2023, Wiener was appointed to Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, cementing the ties between the NYPD, the IOF, and the moneyed universities which, behind their closely surveilled gates, launder the despicable crimes of the imperial core.

Our demand is not “no cops on campus;” our demand is TEAR DOWN THE GATES. No more gentrification and policing in New York City to protect the garish strongholds of Amerikan empire; no more cops period; fuck your $2.90.

Weiner proudly boasts about her family ties to the Manhattan project. Her grandfather, Stanislaw Ulam, was one of the developers of the atomic bomb- tested on stolen Navajo land and used to slaughter and maim millions of Japanese civilians over generations.

No matter where you go, Palestine is everywhere. No cowardly Columbia University administrator, trustee, or faculty member will know peace while materially supporting the genocide and slaughter of Palestinian people.
For more information: https://neversleep.noblogs.org/post/2024/1...
Add Your Comments
