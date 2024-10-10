top
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
View events for the week of 10/10/2024
Government & Elections

U.S. Elections & Democracy in Deeply Polarized Times: What are the Stakes & Opportunities?

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Online via Zoom

In-person at the UCSC University Center Alumni Room
UC Santa Cruz college campus. Santa Cruz

GO HERE for both in person & online registration and location info: https://transform.ucsc.edu/events/2024-elections-forum-series/
2024 U.S. Elections Forum Series: Power, Politics, and Our Democracy

U.S. Elections and Democracy in Deeply Polarized Times: What are the Stakes and Opportunities?

Thurs., October 10 at 7 p.m.

GO HERE for both in person & online registration: https://transform.ucsc.edu/events/2024-elections-forum-series/

FREE and open to the public.


Event description: 2024 is another critical year for elections and democracy in the U.S., and this roundtable will consider some of the broader issues at stake.

The upcoming elections provide opportunities to shape the future direction of the U.S. and California on various issues, including immigration, reproductive rights, economic policy, job creation, policing, and climate change.

Join UCSC professors for an interactive discussion on the conditions and debates surrounding voters and institutions and what concerns are being raised about our constitutional democracy.

This discussion will dive into representative politics and ballot initiatives and how toxic polarization, political distrust, and negative views affect progress from the presidency to Congress and the Supreme Court.


Moderator:

Chris Benner, Director of the Institute for Social Transformation (UCSC)

Speakers:

Elizabeth Beaumont, Associate Professor of Politics and Legal Studies (UCSC)

Larry Gerston, Lecturer, Politics (UCSC) and Professor Emeritus (SJSU)

Dan Wirls, Professor of Politics (UCSC)

Kira Tait, Assistant Professor of Politics and Legal Studies (UCSC)

Anjuli Verma, Assistant Professor of Politics and Legal Studies (UCSC)

Co-sponsored by: Institute for Social Transformation, Merrill College, The Humanities Institute, Science and Justice Research Center, Politics Department Democratic Discourse and Engagement Initiative, Kresge College, John R. Lewis College, and College Nine.
For more information: https://transform.ucsc.edu/events/2024-ele...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 9, 2024 7:26PM
