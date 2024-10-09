From the Open-Publishing Calendar
32nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow & Indian Market - Berkeley
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Location Details:
MLK Civic Center Park
Allston Way and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Berkeley, CA, 94704
FREE admission
BERKELEY: 32nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow & Indian Market
Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture. Gourd Dance, Round dance, Committee Specials and Intertribals
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 @ 10:00am to 6:00pm - weekend before Indigenous Peoples Day
10 am: Exhibition Dance
Noon: Land acknowledgement
1 pm: Grand Entry.
FREE admission
Wheelchair accessible
Celebrate with us in honor of all our ancestors, the people continuing the spirit today, and future generations.
Darrell Standing Elk Memorial Dance Special: Men’s Traditional Dance Contest $1,000 winner.
The Annual Millie Ketcheshawno PRETTIEST SHAWL CONTEST sponsored by Gino Barichello & Leslie Deer
Exhibition Dance Groups:
Sonoma County Pomo Dancers
Ome Tekpati Grupo
Head Man: Carlisle Phillips (Kiowa/Mvskoke)
Head Lady: Hope Kimple (Comanche/Lakota/Omaha)
MCs: Randy Pico (Luiseno) and Aurora Mamea (Blackfeet)
Host Northern Drum: All Nations Singers (Oakland)
Host Southern Drum: So Ex Style
Arena Director: Reuben Goodfeather (Standing Rock Sioux)
Head Gourd Dancer: James “Jimmy” Jackson (Dine)
https://calendar.powwows.com/events/berkeleys-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-pow-wow-celebration/
For more information: https://ipdpowwow.org/
► ▼ IMC Network