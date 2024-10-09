BERKELEY: 32nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow & Indian MarketNative American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture. Gourd Dance, Round dance, Committee Specials and IntertribalsSaturday, Oct. 12, 2024 @ 10:00am to 6:00pm - weekend before Indigenous Peoples Day10 am: Exhibition DanceNoon: Land acknowledgement1 pm: Grand Entry.FREE admissionWheelchair accessibleCelebrate with us in honor of all our ancestors, the people continuing the spirit today, and future generations.Darrell Standing Elk Memorial Dance Special: Men’s Traditional Dance Contest $1,000 winner.The Annual Millie Ketcheshawno PRETTIEST SHAWL CONTEST sponsored by Gino Barichello & Leslie DeerExhibition Dance Groups:Sonoma County Pomo DancersOme Tekpati GrupoHead Man: Carlisle Phillips (Kiowa/Mvskoke)Head Lady: Hope Kimple (Comanche/Lakota/Omaha)MCs: Randy Pico (Luiseno) and Aurora Mamea (Blackfeet)Host Northern Drum: All Nations Singers (Oakland)Host Southern Drum: So Ex StyleArena Director: Reuben Goodfeather (Standing Rock Sioux)Head Gourd Dancer: James “Jimmy” Jackson (Dine)