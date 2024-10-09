top
East Bay Racial Justice

32nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow & Indian Market - Berkeley

MLK Civic Center Park Allston Way and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way Berkeley, CA, 94704 FREE admission
original image (459x594)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Location Details:
MLK Civic Center Park
Allston Way and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Berkeley, CA, 94704

FREE admission
BERKELEY: 32nd Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Pow Wow & Indian Market

Native American foods, Arts & Crafts and American Indian culture. Gourd Dance, Round dance, Committee Specials and Intertribals

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 @ 10:00am to 6:00pm - weekend before Indigenous Peoples Day
10 am: Exhibition Dance
Noon: Land acknowledgement
1 pm: Grand Entry.

FREE admission
Wheelchair accessible

Celebrate with us in honor of all our ancestors, the people continuing the spirit today, and future generations.

Darrell Standing Elk Memorial Dance Special: Men’s Traditional Dance Contest $1,000 winner.

The Annual Millie Ketcheshawno PRETTIEST SHAWL CONTEST sponsored by Gino Barichello & Leslie Deer

Exhibition Dance Groups:

Sonoma County Pomo Dancers

Ome Tekpati Grupo

Head Man: Carlisle Phillips (Kiowa/Mvskoke)

Head Lady: Hope Kimple (Comanche/Lakota/Omaha)

MCs: Randy Pico (Luiseno) and Aurora Mamea (Blackfeet)

Host Northern Drum: All Nations Singers (Oakland)

Host Southern Drum: So Ex Style

Arena Director: Reuben Goodfeather (Standing Rock Sioux)

Head Gourd Dancer: James “Jimmy” Jackson (Dine)

https://calendar.powwows.com/events/berkeleys-annual-indigenous-peoples-day-pow-wow-celebration/
For more information: https://ipdpowwow.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 9, 2024 5:53PM
by Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Wed, Oct 9, 2024 5:53PM
https://ipdpowwow.org/
