Missing Peace Mondays: No War With Lebanon!

Date:

Monday, October 14, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.



Israel’s recent military attacks on Hezbollah have left over 1,000 dead in Lebanon, and thousands wounded, and Netanyahu has refused international efforts to negotiate. Join us to discuss how we can show up for Palestine and Lebanon in our own communities and demand an end to U.S. backed genocides and wars!



Rania Khalek is a Lebanese American writer, political activist and journalist at Breakthrough News. Her work has appeared at Common Dreams, Salon, The Nation, In These Times, Citizen Radio and more. Her journey into journalism commenced in 2011 with AlterNet, where she broke ground covering the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. She swiftly gained more prominence from 2012 to 2014 through her contributions to Truthout, further establishing her as a notable voice in progressive media circles.