Date:

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.



Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #141 -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between 10 and 9 pm Saturday. Meet new people. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 10,000+ copies to all 50 US states.