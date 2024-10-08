top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services

UCSF Students & Healthcare Workers Speak Out on One Year Anniversary of US Israel Genocide

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 8, 2024 11:01PM
On the one year anniversary of the Israeli genocide against Gaza and Palestinians a commemoration was held at UCSF to remember the healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murders.
Honor Your Oath
original image (4032x3024)
On the one year anniversary of the genocide of Gaza and pogroms on the West Bank,
UCSF students and healthcare workers had a memorial for the healthcare workers and the
people of Palestine. They remembered the hundreds of healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murdered. They also talked about the failure of the US Democrats and Republicans to provide healthcare, housing and free Education to the people of the United States while there is unlimited funding to the Israeli genocide.

This action took place on October 8, 2024

Additional Media:

UCSF Healthcare Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary of Genocide In Palestine
https://youtu.be/42fDcxNmOqM

UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & Against Firing Repression
https://youtu.be/aSR-ZpkxfPQ

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
§UCSF Healthcare Workers & Families Remembered At One Year Memorial
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 8, 2024 11:01PM
sm_ucsf_palestine_healthcare_workers_standing.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF students, faculty and workers joined together to remember the Palestinian healthcare workers and their families who have been murdered.
https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
§Palestinian Nurses & Healthcare Workers Killed
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 8, 2024 11:01PM
sm_ucsf_palestine_dead_nurses.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF students and healthcare workers held posters with the names of Palestinian healthcare workers and their families who have been killed with US supplied weapons.
https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
§Our Taxers Are Killing Healers
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 8, 2024 11:01PM
sm_ucsf_palestine_taxes_kill_healers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
US taxes are killing hundreds of healthcare workers in Gaza and the conditions for healthcare are horrendous.
https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
§UCSF Palestinian Medical Student Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Oct 8, 2024 11:01PM
sm_ucsf_palestinian_medical_student.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Palestinian medical student reported on the struggle to provide healthcare to the people of Palestine and the organized war crimes and genocide committed by Israel with the direct support of the US government and both the Democrats and Republicans.
https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
