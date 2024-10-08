From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSF Students & Healthcare Workers Speak Out on One Year Anniversary of US Israel Genocide
On the one year anniversary of the Israeli genocide against Gaza and Palestinians a commemoration was held at UCSF to remember the healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murders.
On the one year anniversary of the genocide of Gaza and pogroms on the West Bank,
UCSF students and healthcare workers had a memorial for the healthcare workers and the
people of Palestine. They remembered the hundreds of healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murdered. They also talked about the failure of the US Democrats and Republicans to provide healthcare, housing and free Education to the people of the United States while there is unlimited funding to the Israeli genocide.
This action took place on October 8, 2024
Additional Media:
UCSF Healthcare Workers Speak Out On 1 Year Anniversary of Genocide In Palestine
https://youtu.be/42fDcxNmOqM
UCSF Students & Workers Rally For Palestine Healthcare Workers & Against Firing Repression
https://youtu.be/aSR-ZpkxfPQ
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?fbclid=IwAR3aG18OHpGkgprwrWWuLjZ4K7X40FKKK2coFSxWiOEugjPXoUkwhSh4Rsg_aem_AQrJ_mpS9_M8mDZmtzkHTNh_0Vf8HdJ_HD7g3eckwZfeo7eMfziMJX2n0diOXAslwxU
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM
