UCSF Students & Healthcare Workers Speak Out on One Year Anniversary of US Israel Genocide by Labor Video Project On the one year anniversary of the Israeli genocide against Gaza and Palestinians a commemoration was held at UCSF to remember the healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murders.

UCSF students and healthcare workers had a memorial for the healthcare workers and the

people of Palestine. They remembered the hundreds of healthcare workers and their families who have been arrested, tortured and murdered. They also talked about the failure of the US Democrats and Republicans to provide healthcare, housing and free Education to the people of the United States while there is unlimited funding to the Israeli genocide.



This action took place on October 8, 2024



Production Of Labor Video Project

§ Palestinian Nurses & Healthcare Workers Killed by Labor Video Project UCSF students and healthcare workers held posters with the names of Palestinian healthcare workers and their families who have been killed with US supplied weapons. https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM

§ Our Taxers Are Killing Healers by Labor Video Project US taxes are killing hundreds of healthcare workers in Gaza and the conditions for healthcare are horrendous. https://youtu.be/qhPyFR576mM