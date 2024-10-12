top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/12/2024
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

5K for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders

Title says "5k Run for Brandon Lee and Land Defenders" with image of Chinese American man with cartoon flames bursting from his wheelchaiir
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Malaya SF & SFCHRP
Location Details:
Great Highway & Lincoln Way
San Francisco, CA 94122
👨🏻‍🦽 5K Run for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders
🗓️ Saturday, Oct 12th
⏰ 9am Arrival | 10am Run/Walk | 11am Program
📍 Great Highway & Lincoln Way SF
☎️ Register: justice4brandonlee.org/5krun
🐶🍼 Pet & Family friendly. All abilities welcome!

The 5K for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders marks 5 years since Brandon survived the assassination attempt on his life in the Philippines for his work as an indigenous rights and environmental advocate. As Brandon continues to require funding for his long-term care here in San Francisco, this 5K aims to garner awareness of Brandon Lee’s story, support his needs, and give solidarity to the struggle of land defenders.

This 5k is a non-competitive, family-friendly, and pet-friendly activity allowing for a range of modes from walking, running, and rolling. We invite all to traverse alongside Brandon Lee, gain sponsorship for their participation, and support land defenders in the Philippines!

Register for yourself & you can also start a team with your friends or community group!

All participants will have the option for a 1 mile, 2 mile, or 5K route along the Great Highway.

For more information: http://www.justice4brandonlee.org/5krun
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 8, 2024 5:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code