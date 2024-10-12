5K for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders

Date:

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Malaya SF & SFCHRP

Location Details:

Great Highway & Lincoln Way

San Francisco, CA 94122

👨🏻‍🦽 5K Run for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders

🗓️ Saturday, Oct 12th

⏰ 9am Arrival | 10am Run/Walk | 11am Program

📍 Great Highway & Lincoln Way SF

☎️ Register: justice4brandonlee.org/5krun

🐶🍼 Pet & Family friendly. All abilities welcome!



The 5K for Brandon Lee & Land Defenders marks 5 years since Brandon survived the assassination attempt on his life in the Philippines for his work as an indigenous rights and environmental advocate. As Brandon continues to require funding for his long-term care here in San Francisco, this 5K aims to garner awareness of Brandon Lee’s story, support his needs, and give solidarity to the struggle of land defenders.



This 5k is a non-competitive, family-friendly, and pet-friendly activity allowing for a range of modes from walking, running, and rolling. We invite all to traverse alongside Brandon Lee, gain sponsorship for their participation, and support land defenders in the Philippines!



Register for yourself & you can also start a team with your friends or community group!



All participants will have the option for a 1 mile, 2 mile, or 5K route along the Great Highway.



