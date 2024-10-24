From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally to Demand More Classes at CCSF Join the Rally
Thursday, October 24, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
HEAT
MUB Building
Diego Kahlo Way
SF City College Ocean Campus
RALLY TO DEMAND MORE CLASSES AT CCSF
RALLY ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 at 5:00 OUTSIDE THE MUB BUILDING
LET THE ADMINISTRATION AND BOARD KNOW: YOU WANT MORE CLASSES SCHEDULED FOR THE SPRING
The Building of the Performing Arts Education Building (PAEC)
Student parking needs addressed
Fight for your Future
Endorsements
Rodger Scott, Former President of AFT 2121
Allan Fisher, Former President of AFT 2121
City College Needs More Classes
For the Fall 2024 term, hundreds, if not thousands, of students were unable to enroll in classes they wanted and needed to take in many areas including English, Biology, Chemistry, English as a Second Language, Ethnic Studies, Horticulture, the Arts, and many other areas.
Please join members of the CCSF Higher Education Action Team (CCSFHEAT.org) and demand:
1. The administration schedule more classes for the Spring term.
2. The Performing Arts Education Building (PAEC) first approved and funded by voters back in 2001 be finally built starting no later than Spring 2025.
3. More student parking be made available.
CCSF HEAT is part of a campaign in favor of tuition-free public higher education and opposed to attacks on unions. We seek to reverse the downsizing of CCSF and other public schools including San Francisco State University and the K-12 schools in San Francisco.
The CCSF administration will likely make excuses for not adding more classes by claiming CCSF is facing future deficits and needs to add more money into the reserves to prepare for the future. However, there is over $30 million in the reserve fund—much more than is legally required—and some of this money could be used to add more classes.
Additionally, go to AFT2121.org to find the union’s analysis of how the administration budget numbers and deficit claims are wrong.
The administration may also claim: We can't find people to teach classes. Tell them that is their job—They must hire more faculty now.
HERE IS HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Share this flyer with others. Make copies to distribute.
Contact CCSF’s leadership. Let them know you favor these demands especially if you could not enroll in classes you needed to take.
Attend the CCSF HEAT rally in support of our demands at 5:00 outside the MUB building on the CCSF Ocean Campus where the board will be meeting on October 24.
Chancellor Mitch Bailey chancellor [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:chancellor [at] ccsf.edu) phone 415-239-3303 Cloud Hall rm 324
Vice Chancellor of Academic and Institutional Affairs David Yee dyee [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:dyee [at] ccsf.edu) phone 415-239-3321
Board of Trustees President Alan Wong alanwong [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:alanwong [at] ccsf.edu)
Vice President Anita Martinez anitamartinez [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:anitamartinez [at] ccsf.edu)
Susan Solomon ssolomon [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:ssolomon [at] ccsf.edu)
Vick Chung vchung [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:vchung [at] ccsf.edu)
Aliya Chisti achisti [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:achisti [at] ccsf.edu)
Shanell Williams swilliams [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:swilliams [at] ccsf.edu)
Luis Zamora lzamora [at] ccsf.edu (mailto:lzamora [at] ccsf.edu)
Student Trustee Heather Brandt studenttrustee [at] mail.ccsf.edu (mailto:studenttrustee [at] mail.ccsf.edu)
For more information: http://www.ccsfheat.org
