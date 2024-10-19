From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey - Confronting the War Machine: Anti-Imperial Pathways to Peace in Palestine
Date:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
As we mark one year since the escalation of violence in the Israeli occupation of Palestine, local community members with ties to the region and the Palestinian liberation movement will share their insights and perspectives. The panelists will explore how those of us committed to anti-colonialism and justice can take action for lasting peace, even as Israel’s aggression widens amidst minimal response from regional or global powers. A Panelist/Audience discussion will follow.
Free event. Doors open at 1:30 pm. For accessibility concerns, email MontereyPalestineSolidarity [at] gmail.com
Sponsored by Monterey Palestine Solidarity.
For more information: https://montereypalestinesolidarity.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 11:31AM
