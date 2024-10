As we mark one year since the escalation of violence in the Israeli occupation of Palestine, local community members with ties to the region and the Palestinian liberation movement will share their insights and perspectives. The panelists will explore how those of us committed to anti-colonialism and justice can take action for lasting peace, even as Israel’s aggression widens amidst minimal response from regional or global powers. A Panelist/Audience discussion will follow.Free event. Doors open at 1:30 pm. For accessibility concerns, email MontereyPalestineSolidarity [at] gmail.com Sponsored by Monterey Palestine Solidarity.