From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop the US/Israeli War on the Middle East
Date:
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
A Speak Out Socialists Public Meeting
The war on the people of Palestine is in its second year, with Gaza devastated and increasing attacks on the West Bank. The war has spread to Lebanon, with other attacks on Yemen and Syria. Through this, Israel has succeeded in drawing Iran into the war. We must organize to put a stop to this horror being carried out in our name!
Join us for a discussion with Omar Zahzah: organizer, writer, poet and an Assistant Professor of Arab, Muslim, Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies at San Francisco State University.
The war on the people of Palestine is in its second year, with Gaza devastated and increasing attacks on the West Bank. The war has spread to Lebanon, with other attacks on Yemen and Syria. Through this, Israel has succeeded in drawing Iran into the war. We must organize to put a stop to this horror being carried out in our name!
Join us for a discussion with Omar Zahzah: organizer, writer, poet and an Assistant Professor of Arab, Muslim, Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies at San Francisco State University.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/10-20-24-th/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 10:19AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network