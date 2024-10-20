Stop the US/Israeli War on the Middle East

Date:

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Speak Out Socialists

Location Details:

Niebyl Proctor Library

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

A Speak Out Socialists Public Meeting



The war on the people of Palestine is in its second year, with Gaza devastated and increasing attacks on the West Bank. The war has spread to Lebanon, with other attacks on Yemen and Syria. Through this, Israel has succeeded in drawing Iran into the war. We must organize to put a stop to this horror being carried out in our name!



Join us for a discussion with Omar Zahzah: organizer, writer, poet and an Assistant Professor of Arab, Muslim, Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies at San Francisco State University.