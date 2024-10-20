top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Stop the US/Israeli War on the Middle East

Niebyl Proctor Library 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
original image (1280x720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
A Speak Out Socialists Public Meeting

The war on the people of Palestine is in its second year, with Gaza devastated and increasing attacks on the West Bank. The war has spread to Lebanon, with other attacks on Yemen and Syria. Through this, Israel has succeeded in drawing Iran into the war. We must organize to put a stop to this horror being carried out in our name!

Join us for a discussion with Omar Zahzah: organizer, writer, poet and an Assistant Professor of Arab, Muslim, Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies at San Francisco State University.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/10-20-24-th/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 10:19AM
